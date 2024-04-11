Centralia drops road contest in Aberdeen

Apr. 10—Box Score

At Aberdeen

BOBCATS 6, TIGERS 2

Centralia 000 002 0 — 2

Aberdeen 000 330 X — 6

CEN Pitching — Smith 5 IP, 4 H, 6 R (3 ER), 4 BB, 3 K; Wakefield 1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 K Highlights — Chavez 1-3, 2 RBI

The Centralia softball team couldn't get the bats going in Aberdeen on Wednesday, as the Tigers fell 6-2 to the Bobcats.

The game was scoreless through three, but the Bobcats scored three in the fourth and fifth to take a 6-0 lead.

Centralia (4-4, 2-2 2A EvCo) responded with two in the sixth on a two-run single from Makayla Chavez, but it was too little, too late.

McKenna Smith pitched five innings, giving up four hits and six runs (three earned) while walking four and striking out three. Hollynn Wakefield pitched a hitless inning in relief, walking one and striking out two.

The Tigers return home for the first time in nearly a month on Friday when they'll host Shelton.