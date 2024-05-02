Centralia College to induct two athletes into Athletics Hall of Fame

May 1—Centralia College will induct two athletes, LeAnn Phanakhone and Sean Cassidy, into the Centralia College Athletics Hall of Fame, the college announced Tuesday.

The formal induction ceremony will be held on the pitcher's mound at Bob Peters Field between the noon and 2 p.m. softball games against Chemeketa Community College on May 4.

The estimated start time for the ceremony is 1:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

Following is information provided by Centralia College on the two hall of fame inductees.

LeAnn Phanakhone: Women's soccer, 2016-2018

—Phanakhone was a member of the first-ever Centralia College women's soccer team. She co-captained the team in her sophomore season and earned numerous athletic and academic honors, including MVP and All-Star awards and membership in the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She went on to play at Saint Martin's University and for the semi-pro soccer team Twin City Union, and also pursued coaching opportunities. Phanakhone is currently a student at the Pacific University School of Pharmacy and has been active in her community by tutoring students, providing community health care services and more.

—Sean Cassidy: Men's basketball and baseball, 1992-94

Cassidy played for the 1992-93 men's baseball teams and the 1992-94 men's basketball teams and earned many athletic accolades at Centralia College. He later attended the University of Washington, where he earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in teaching. After several years of teaching, he transitioned into administration and now serves as the principal of Summit Trail Middle School in Ravensdale. Cassidy is a member of his local Rotary Club and serves on the school's foundation board and on community advisory committees.

Learn more about the Centralia College Athletics Hall of Fame at https://www.centralia.edu/athletics/hall-of-fame.aspx.