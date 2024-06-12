Centralia College celebrates opening of Dr. Richard Phillips Batting Cages at Bob Peters Field

Jun. 11—Centralia College celebrated the opening of the new batting cages at Bob Peters Field in Centralia with an open house on Monday, June 3.

The batting cages are named after Dr. Richard Phillips, a longtime Centralia dentist and a Centralia College graduate who died in 2019. His estate contributed to a $125,339 donation made to the Centralia College Foundation in 2022, according to previous Chronicle reporting.

The Centralia College Foundation received a $35,000 grant from the Ben. B. Cheney Foundation in October 2023 to support the batting cages construction project, which was completed over the winter.

The batting cages are part of the Bob Peters Field multisports athletic complex, which hosted its inaugural game in February 2023 after the college broke ground on the project in the spring of 2022.

The Centralia College Foundation is still raising funds to provide ancillary equipment to enhance the athlete and fan experience at Bob Peters Field, according to Centralia College's website.

Anyone interested in donating to the field or sponsoring amenities or equipment is encouraged to contact Centralia College Foundation Executive Director Christine Fossett at 360-623-8451 or foundation@centralia.edu.