Centralia boys, girls win claim victories at Tenino Relays

Apr. 15—Both the boys and girls from Centralia's track teams came away with victories in Stone City on Saturday, as the Tigers topped Tenino, Rochester, and Winlock at the Tenino Relays.

The boys finished with 113 points, 24 points ahead of first-place Tenino, and 41 points ahead of Rochester and Winlock. The girls tallied 111, topping second-place Winlock by 41.

The Tigers came away with ten victories, including the 4x200 relay, which Miakoda Sanchez, Desiray Crockett, Anna Jones, and Elyse O'Dell ran in 1:58.57 to top Winlock's quartet by less than a second.

The same four Tigers came away with a win in the 800-meter sprint medley, running in 2:07.56.

Natalie Hedgers tossed the shot put 28 feet, six inches to come out on top, while Alayna McGregor won the discus with a toss of 83 feet and the javelin with a toss of 96 feet.

On the boys' side, Jacoby Corwin, Adam Leon, Evan Thummel, and Ethan Weiher ran the 4x800 in 9:13.99, and the same four ran the distance medley relay in 12:38.02 to win that race by more than a minute.

Sam Volavola came away with a victory in the shot put with a toss of 40 feet, 11 inches, and Corwin won the triple jump by leaping 37 feet, three inches.

Tenino's Carson Schall, Austin Johnson, Parker Minerich, and Ashton Moore came away with a victory in the 4x100 relay with a time of 45.76 seconds. Nolan Watson outclasses the rest of the field with a javelin toss of 124 feet, one inch, which bested the second-highest mark by 25 feet.

Johnson also won the long jump, leaping 18 feet, 6.5 inches.

The Winlock girls won four events, including a triple jump victory from Victoria Sancho, who jumped 31 feet, five inches to set a new personal record. Sancho also won the long jump with a leap of 14 feet, nine inches. Kendyl Guenther won the high jump by clearing the bar at four feet, six inches.

Guenther and Sancho were also on the victorious 4x100 relay team with Cali Schofield and Charlee Connelly, which crossed the finish line in 55.73 seconds.

Rochester's Le'shawn Hines cleared the bar in the high jump at five feet, four inches, and Luka Meckle, Xander Peterman, Noah Meckle, and Michael Gotcher won the 4x200 relay with a time of 1:43.44.