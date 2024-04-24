Centralia blows by Shelton without dropping set

Apr. 23—The Tigers dominated an Evergreen Conference match on Monday afternoon, sweeping the Highclimbers in singles and doubles to win 6-0 at home.

Of the three singles matches and three doubles contests, Centralia dropped a total of 16 games. Maya Lackie (No. 1 singles) and its Nos. 2 and 3 doubles tandems didn't drop a game in the second set to complete the sweep.

Singles

First: Maya Lackie (Centralia) wins 6-1, 6-0

Second: Esther Hopkins (Centralia) wins 6-1, 6-1

Third: Eliyah Rooklidge (Centralia) wins 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

First: Aydan Butler/Sophia Wiley (Centralia) wins 6-1, 6-1

Second: Maddie Breckel/Neela Haywood (Centralia) wins 6-3, 6-0

Third: Brook Frakes/Suki Bringman (Centralia) wins 6-4, 6-0