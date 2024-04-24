Advertisement

Centralia blows by Shelton without dropping set

The Chronicle, Centralia, Wash.
·1 min read

Apr. 23—The Tigers dominated an Evergreen Conference match on Monday afternoon, sweeping the Highclimbers in singles and doubles to win 6-0 at home.

Of the three singles matches and three doubles contests, Centralia dropped a total of 16 games. Maya Lackie (No. 1 singles) and its Nos. 2 and 3 doubles tandems didn't drop a game in the second set to complete the sweep.

Singles

First: Maya Lackie (Centralia) wins 6-1, 6-0

Second: Esther Hopkins (Centralia) wins 6-1, 6-1

Third: Eliyah Rooklidge (Centralia) wins 6-3, 6-1

Doubles

First: Aydan Butler/Sophia Wiley (Centralia) wins 6-1, 6-1

Second: Maddie Breckel/Neela Haywood (Centralia) wins 6-3, 6-0

Third: Brook Frakes/Suki Bringman (Centralia) wins 6-4, 6-0