Central York survives Warwick in five sets for district title

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — The 3A District III boys volleyball championship was a battle between the haves (Central York) and the have nots (Warwick). Coming into Thursday’s final, the Panthers had won a staggering 24 district titles — Warwick was looking for their first.

Despite a great fight put up by the Warriors in forcing five sets, experience won out as Central York captured their 25th district title over Warwick 3-2 (20-25, 25-21, 22-25, 25-16, 15-7).

Central York will now take on the third place finisher from District I while Warwick will face the runner up from District VII in the PIAA state tournament.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.