Central York falls in straight sets to Parkland in state semifinals

DENVER, Pa. (WHTM) — Central York had been the class of District III in boys volleyball all season and had every opportunity to get to the state championship game, but a familiar foe stood in the way.

In a rematch of this year’s 6A boys basketball state championship, Central York faced Parkland in the 3A boys volleyball state semifinals — with the opposite result. Parkland defeated the Panthers in straight sets (25-21, 25-19, 27-25) to punch their ticket to the 3A state championship game on Saturday.

“The effort was definitely there,” Central York co-coach Landon Shorts said. “Shout out to Parkland, they’re a great squad, they are very well coached, and they just outplayed us today.”

“I knew we had a good squad and I knew we could compete for a state title but we always told the guys to continue to keep swinging, continue to be aggressive out there,” Shorts said. “Today when it came down to crunch time sometimes we didn’t do that and that might’ve been the difference in this game.”

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.