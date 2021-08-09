Central Valley Training Center Offers Competitive Integrated Employment Opportunities

·1 min read

Celebrating 39 years of service, the staff at Central Valley Training Center continue to utilize a person-centered approach to help program members reach their full potential.

STOCKTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / Central Valley Training Center is preparing to attend local job fairs to help program members land professional opportunities. With a strong focus on empowerment and inclusivity, their team of experts are holding mock interviews and offering personalized training and support services in various fields of interest.

'Our goal is to help program members be the best versions of themselves. We take pride in providing individuals with the tools and resources needed for successful community integration. We believe that attending virtual and local job fairs helps instill confidence while providing valuable social experiences. Central Valley Training Center provides support every step of the way from initial training and resume skills to helping obtain formal attire for the interview.'

Having achieved 39 years of service, CVTC has helped many program members land permanent employment opportunities at various local businesses. Trader Joe's Stockton location recently hired a program participant now working two days a week, and the CVS pharmacy also directly employed individuals from CVTC. Additionally, Modesto's Vacuum and Sewing business hired one participant who helps on weekends, and the local Food 4 Less has hired three program participants.

'We are very thankful to all of our community partnerships and we will continue to help individuals reach their career goals. With various services designed to educate and facilitate, we are committed to understanding the needs of each individual.'

For more program information please visit their official website at: https://cvtcinc.com/.

About Central Valley Training Center

Central Valley Training Center is a program-based support facility focused on providing individuals with the necessary skills needed for community integration. Through self-advocacy and vocational training, program participants gain valuable life experience and are recognized for their continuous achievements. With proven support methods, the team at Central Valley Training Center helps individuals lead better lives.

Contact Information:

Central Valley Training Center
Email: cvtcsupport@cvtcinc.com

SOURCE: Central Valley Training Center



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/658956/Central-Valley-Training-Center-Offers-Competitive-Integrated-Employment-Opportunities

