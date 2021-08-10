Central Unified superintendent's job still up in the air
Central Unified superintendent Andrew Alvarado won't face domestic violence charges, but he does still have a misdemeanor criminal case looming.
Central Unified superintendent Andrew Alvarado won't face domestic violence charges, but he does still have a misdemeanor criminal case looming.
A group of Jewish teenagers, who were barred from a flight Thursday, were asked to leave a second New York flight on Friday morning.
Scott Roe, 39, who ploughed into a mother and daughter in Bedworth, Warwickshire, and left them seriously injured, walked free from court after being handed a suspended prison sentence.
While the above headline may seem incendiary, it is important not to draw false equivalencies because all criminal cases are not equal. For example, in this specific story, two women—one Black, one white—were convicted of the exact same crime. However, the two cases are not the same. One is worse than the other.
‘Two young men found her on a remote road, alone, unconscious, broken and bleeding. Without their help, she surely would have died’
The 1979 case of a murdered 18-year-old baffled local police officers for decades, until they got a break from evidence Michelle Martinko left behind.
Woman sues Prince Andrew, accusing him of sexual assault when she was 17
‘You’re talking the same institution, the same unit, the same pod in the same cell as this dude. That’s like hitting the jackpot in the casino seven times,’ inmate says
One Chicago police officer was dead and another was fighting for his life Sunday after a shootout during a traffic stop.
At 5, Joshlyn Johnson was going to school, being a big sister to her 3-year-old brother Larry and living happily, relatives said, in Dayton, Ohio, with their mother and the couple they called Papa and Nana. James Phillips and his wife, Evelyn Phillips-Simon, had themselves raised the children’s mother, their niece Dachelle Johnson, from the time she was 7, away from her family in Baltimore. ...
Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said "this is the Trump modus operandi" and predicted things will end "badly for Rudy."
More than 400,000 Americans died of COVID-19 during the Trump administration.
On the night of June 14, 2019, Kenneth French and his parents, Russell and Paola, were shot by off-duty LAPD Officer Salvador Sanchez while in line at a sample station at the store.
Jenna Ellis, a senior legal adviser to former President Donald Trump's 2020 campaign, said on Saturday that President Joe Biden should be impeached, adding her voice to a growing chorus of high-profile conservatives in the media fed up with the current administration.
Two Chicago brothers have been charged in a weekend shooting during a traffic stop that left one police officer dead and another seriously wounded, the Chicago Police Department announced in a Monday press release. Emonte Morgan, 21, is charged with first-degree murder in Saturday’s fatal shooting of 29-year-old officer Ella French, as well as attempted murder and other charges. Officers had stopped a vehicle Saturday with two men and a woman inside just after 9 p.m., when a male passenger opened fire, Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown said Sunday.
An assistant to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who is fighting for his political life, has gone public to accuse the Democrat of twice sexually assaulting her at his home and “turning her dream job into a nightmare.”
The former president, who decided to host a smaller party due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, still brought out some high-profile guests.
Obama birthday bash attendee declares it the 'party of all parties': 'Y'all never seen Obama like this'
Another tantrum in the sky over face mask rules, and this one in Florida on Thursday afternoon turned violent.
Texas Democrats who fled the state last month to block a Republican effort to pass voting restrictions scored a legal victory Sunday night after a district judge signed a temporary restraining order blocking their arrests, the Texas Tribune reports. Why it matters: The order paves the way for the dozens of Democrats to return home without risking arrest and prevents Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and House Speaker Dade Phelan (R) from "detaining, confining or otherwise restricting" them, per the Tribune.G
Sen. Rand Paul released a video Monday pleading with the public to resist COVID-19 regulations issued by the government.