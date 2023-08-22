All-Central Texas quarterback Will Hammond of Hutto a student of the game

Hutto quarterback Will Hammond is entering his second season with the Hippos after transferring from Johnson. He's committed to play for Texas Tech and he and former Red Raiders quarterback Patrick Mahomes follow each other on social media.

Hutto football coach Will Compton's first impression of his starting quarterback last summer had nothing to do with his strong arm or ability to elude blitzing linebackers.

Compton, who moved from Johnson High in Buda to Hutto before the beginning of the 2022 season, was impressed by Will Hammond's intellect. The Hippos senior is, first and foremost, a student of the game. Nothing he does on Friday nights during the fall matters without preparation off the gridiron.

It all started with a one-on-one chat in the coach's office.

"On my first day on the job, I'm still unloading boxes and trying to unpack and he pulls up a chair right next to my desk," Compton recalled Tuesday. "He starts off by asking me what I'm looking for on third downs when it comes to down and distance. I remember thinking, I guess we're doing this right now, man."

Hutto finished the season 5-5 — an off year by Hippo standards — but that hardly diminished Hammond's status with the team. He averaged 279 yards passing a game and threw 30 touchdowns. He helped keep drives alive by rushing for 73 yards a game and scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Ready for one final season

At 6-foot-2 and 190 pounds, Hammond's best days are still ahead of him. The quarterback of the 2023 Central Texas preseason team already has made a commitment to play next year at Texas Tech. A devout member of the Church of Latter-day Saints, he plans to take his two-year mission when he's "old and retired."

Hammond began to play football when he was 5 years old and opted to play quarterback when he was 6 because he wanted to be like his older brother, Reed, who was "a beast" at the position, he said. By the time he reached middle school, there was little doubt he would emerge as prolific player in high school.

Hammond said those early years were valuable. Older brothers Reed and Dallin "would throw me around" when they played tackle football in the back yard. He caught the attention of the high school team's coaching staff while he was in the eighth grade.

"Before I knew anything about his athleticism, I could tell he had a good head on his shoulders," said Brad LaPlante, Hutto's athletic director and former head coach.

Keep an eye on the Hippos

Hutto is expected to be among the most improved teams in Central Texas this fall. For starters, Compton has had a full offseason with his team. The offense has eight starters back from a unit that averaged 36 points a game. Hammond said he has improved his arm strength this summer. Look for him to toss the football to receiver Alex Green, who averaged 90 receiving yards a game while scoring nine touchdowns.

As for the Xs and Os of the sport, Hammond said he has learned a lot by playing the Madden video game.

"At the end of the day, you have to be smart when you're going up against a good defense," he said. "You win from within. I play a lot of Madden. It's a game I grew up playing with my brothers. Beginning in my freshman year, it taught me a lot about coverages.

"I fell in love with the idea of scheming. It doesn't make he feel like I want to be a coach, but it makes me feel like a good quarterback who can beat defenses and understand what they're trying to do with blitzes and specific concepts."

While he prepares for his final season of high school football, Hammond is thrilled to have the opportunity to continue his career in college. When asked why he chose Texas Tech over schools such as Penn State and Tennessee, he said, "They were the first team to believe in me (during the recruiting process)."

It didn't hurt that a quarterback named Patrick Mahomes played for the Red Raiders. They follow each other on social media and occasionally talk about their teams.

"I hope to go out and get some barbecue with him in the spring after (the Chiefs) finish their schedule," Hammond said. "That would be pretty cool."

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Will Hammond focuses on senior year before heading to Texas Tech