These Central Texas football programs are in the 7-on-7 state tournament
AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Texas State 7-on-7 Association announced the pools for its state tournament June 27-29 in College Station, and the field includes a handful of Central Texas programs.
Small schools (Division II and III) will kick off the competition at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3103 Harvey Road in College Station, on June 27 with championship bracket play the following day. Division I teams start June 28 with pool play and finish with bracket play the day after. The pools were announced Sunday on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football streaming platform Texan Live.
Teams are guaranteed four games in the tournament, three in their pools and one in bracket play. Pool play begins at 1 p.m. the first day of the tournament with bracket play at 8 a.m. the following day.
Weiss, Westlake, Anderson, Lake Travis, McCallum, Buda Johnson and Rouse all made the tournament from the Austin area. Lake Travis perhaps got the toughest draw of area schools in Pool H alongside 2022 state champ DeSoto. Last year’s champion Round Rock did not qualify for the tournament and won’t be back to defend their title.
In Division II, LBJ and La Grange are paired in Pool B. LBJ dropped back down to Class 4A-D1 in the last round of UIL realignment. Hitchcock returns to defend its Division II title while Miles is back as defending champion in Division III.
There’s no charge to watch the games but fans are encouraged to bring chairs.
Texas 7-on-7 football tournament pools, Division I (5A/6A public, SPC/TAPPS D1)
Pool A
Flower Mound Marcus
Weiss
Wichita Falls Memorial
Willis
Pool B
Argyle
San Antonio Brandeis
Fort Bend Ridge Point
Rockwall
Pool C
Frisco Centennial
El Paso Pebble Hills
Alvin Shadow Creek
Westlake
Pool D
Anna
Katy Cinco Ranch
Lewisville
Corpus Christi Miller
Pool E
Anderson
Coppell
Dickinson
PSJA North
Pool F
Mesquite Horn
Richmond Randle
McAllen Rowe
Tyler
Pool G
Alamo Heights
Conrow Grand Oaks
Kaufman
North Crowley
Pool H
DeSoto
El Paso Eastlake
Lake Travis
Katy Tompkins
Pool I
McCallum
Conroe Oak Ridge
Mission
Frisco Wakeland
Pool J
Friendswood
Keller Central
Lovejoy
PSJA Memorial
Pool K
Colleyville Heritage
Humble
Lake Belton
San Antonio Pieper
Pool L
Buda Johnson
Midlothian Heritage
PSJA
Houston Strake Jesuit
Pool M
The Woodlands College Park
Abilene Cooper
Haslet Eaton
Terrell
Pool N
Allen
Cy Falls
San Antonio East Central
Rouse
Pool O
Richardson Berkner
College Station
Lubbock Coronado
The Woodlands
Pool P
Byron Nelson
Harker Heights
Laredo United
Alvin Manvel
Division II (4A/3A-D1 public, all other private schools)
Pool A
Hitchcock
Lake Dallas
Lubbock Christian
Sabine
Pool B
Alvarado
LBJ
Brookshire Royal
La Grange
Pool C
Little River-Academy
Celina
Somerset
West Columbia
Pool D
Lumberton
Ponder
Robinson
Sinton
Pool E
Beeville
Lorena
Mineral Wells
Needville
Pool F
Dumas
Glen Rose
Panther Creek
West Orange-Stark
Pool G
Bay City
Decatur
Whitney
Yoakum
Pool H
Graham
Hamshire-Fannell
Kilgore
Dallas Kimball
Division III (1A/2A/3A-D2 public)
Pool A
Daingerfield
Millsap
Muleshoe
New Waverly
Pool B
Bartlett
Childress
East Bernard
Miles
Pool C
Bremond
Iraan
Tioga
Wallis Brazos
Pool D
Gunter
Harmony
Rice Consolidated
Roosevelt
Pool E
Eastland
Ganado
Lexington
Sonora
Pool F
Brady
Morton
Somerville
Tidehaven
Pool G
Grapeland
Honey Grove
Poth
Sunray
Pool H
Alpine
Hearne
Jacksboro
Santa Rosa
