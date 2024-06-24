These Central Texas football programs are in the 7-on-7 state tournament

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Texas State 7-on-7 Association announced the pools for its state tournament June 27-29 in College Station, and the field includes a handful of Central Texas programs.

Small schools (Division II and III) will kick off the competition at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3103 Harvey Road in College Station, on June 27 with championship bracket play the following day. Division I teams start June 28 with pool play and finish with bracket play the day after. The pools were announced Sunday on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football streaming platform Texan Live.

Teams are guaranteed four games in the tournament, three in their pools and one in bracket play. Pool play begins at 1 p.m. the first day of the tournament with bracket play at 8 a.m. the following day.

Weiss, Westlake, Anderson, Lake Travis, McCallum, Buda Johnson and Rouse all made the tournament from the Austin area. Lake Travis perhaps got the toughest draw of area schools in Pool H alongside 2022 state champ DeSoto. Last year’s champion Round Rock did not qualify for the tournament and won’t be back to defend their title.

In Division II, LBJ and La Grange are paired in Pool B. LBJ dropped back down to Class 4A-D1 in the last round of UIL realignment. Hitchcock returns to defend its Division II title while Miles is back as defending champion in Division III.

There’s no charge to watch the games but fans are encouraged to bring chairs.

Texas 7-on-7 football tournament pools, Division I (5A/6A public, SPC/TAPPS D1)

Pool A Flower Mound Marcus Weiss Wichita Falls Memorial Willis

Pool B Argyle San Antonio Brandeis Fort Bend Ridge Point Rockwall

Pool C Frisco Centennial El Paso Pebble Hills Alvin Shadow Creek Westlake

Pool D Anna Katy Cinco Ranch Lewisville Corpus Christi Miller

Pool E Anderson Coppell Dickinson PSJA North

Pool F Mesquite Horn Richmond Randle McAllen Rowe Tyler

Pool G Alamo Heights Conrow Grand Oaks Kaufman North Crowley

Pool H DeSoto El Paso Eastlake Lake Travis Katy Tompkins

Pool I McCallum Conroe Oak Ridge Mission Frisco Wakeland

Pool J Friendswood Keller Central Lovejoy PSJA Memorial

Pool K Colleyville Heritage Humble Lake Belton San Antonio Pieper

Pool L Buda Johnson Midlothian Heritage PSJA Houston Strake Jesuit

Pool M The Woodlands College Park Abilene Cooper Haslet Eaton Terrell

Pool N Allen Cy Falls San Antonio East Central Rouse

Pool O Richardson Berkner College Station Lubbock Coronado The Woodlands

Pool P Byron Nelson Harker Heights Laredo United Alvin Manvel



Division II (4A/3A-D1 public, all other private schools)

Pool A Hitchcock Lake Dallas Lubbock Christian Sabine

Pool B Alvarado LBJ Brookshire Royal La Grange

Pool C Little River-Academy Celina Somerset West Columbia

Pool D Lumberton Ponder Robinson Sinton

Pool E Beeville Lorena Mineral Wells Needville

Pool F Dumas Glen Rose Panther Creek West Orange-Stark

Pool G Bay City Decatur Whitney Yoakum

Pool H Graham Hamshire-Fannell Kilgore Dallas Kimball



Division III (1A/2A/3A-D2 public)

Pool A Daingerfield Millsap Muleshoe New Waverly

Pool B Bartlett Childress East Bernard Miles

Pool C Bremond Iraan Tioga Wallis Brazos

Pool D Gunter Harmony Rice Consolidated Roosevelt

Pool E Eastland Ganado Lexington Sonora

Pool F Brady Morton Somerville Tidehaven

Pool G Grapeland Honey Grove Poth Sunray

Pool H Alpine Hearne Jacksboro Santa Rosa



