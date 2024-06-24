Advertisement

These Central Texas football programs are in the 7-on-7 state tournament

billy gates
·3 min read

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Sunday, the Texas State 7-on-7 Association announced the pools for its state tournament June 27-29 in College Station, and the field includes a handful of Central Texas programs.

Small schools (Division II and III) will kick off the competition at Veterans Park and Athletic Complex, 3103 Harvey Road in College Station, on June 27 with championship bracket play the following day. Division I teams start June 28 with pool play and finish with bracket play the day after. The pools were announced Sunday on Dave Campbell’s Texas Football streaming platform Texan Live.

Teams are guaranteed four games in the tournament, three in their pools and one in bracket play. Pool play begins at 1 p.m. the first day of the tournament with bracket play at 8 a.m. the following day.

Weiss, Westlake, Anderson, Lake Travis, McCallum, Buda Johnson and Rouse all made the tournament from the Austin area. Lake Travis perhaps got the toughest draw of area schools in Pool H alongside 2022 state champ DeSoto. Last year’s champion Round Rock did not qualify for the tournament and won’t be back to defend their title.

In Division II, LBJ and La Grange are paired in Pool B. LBJ dropped back down to Class 4A-D1 in the last round of UIL realignment. Hitchcock returns to defend its Division II title while Miles is back as defending champion in Division III.

There’s no charge to watch the games but fans are encouraged to bring chairs.

Texas 7-on-7 football tournament pools, Division I (5A/6A public, SPC/TAPPS D1)

  • Pool A

    • Flower Mound Marcus

    • Weiss

    • Wichita Falls Memorial

    • Willis

  • Pool B

    • Argyle

    • San Antonio Brandeis

    • Fort Bend Ridge Point

    • Rockwall

  • Pool C

    • Frisco Centennial

    • El Paso Pebble Hills

    • Alvin Shadow Creek

    • Westlake

  • Pool D

    • Anna

    • Katy Cinco Ranch

    • Lewisville

    • Corpus Christi Miller

  • Pool E

    • Anderson

    • Coppell

    • Dickinson

    • PSJA North

  • Pool F

    • Mesquite Horn

    • Richmond Randle

    • McAllen Rowe

    • Tyler

  • Pool G

    • Alamo Heights

    • Conrow Grand Oaks

    • Kaufman

    • North Crowley

  • Pool H

    • DeSoto

    • El Paso Eastlake

    • Lake Travis

    • Katy Tompkins

  • Pool I

    • McCallum

    • Conroe Oak Ridge

    • Mission

    • Frisco Wakeland

  • Pool J

    • Friendswood

    • Keller Central

    • Lovejoy

    • PSJA Memorial

  • Pool K

    • Colleyville Heritage

    • Humble

    • Lake Belton

    • San Antonio Pieper

  • Pool L

    • Buda Johnson

    • Midlothian Heritage

    • PSJA

    • Houston Strake Jesuit

  • Pool M

    • The Woodlands College Park

    • Abilene Cooper

    • Haslet Eaton

    • Terrell

  • Pool N

    • Allen

    • Cy Falls

    • San Antonio East Central

    • Rouse

  • Pool O

    • Richardson Berkner

    • College Station

    • Lubbock Coronado

    • The Woodlands

  • Pool P

    • Byron Nelson

    • Harker Heights

    • Laredo United

    • Alvin Manvel

Division II (4A/3A-D1 public, all other private schools)

  • Pool A

    • Hitchcock

    • Lake Dallas

    • Lubbock Christian

    • Sabine

  • Pool B

    • Alvarado

    • LBJ

    • Brookshire Royal

    • La Grange

  • Pool C

    • Little River-Academy

    • Celina

    • Somerset

    • West Columbia

  • Pool D

    • Lumberton

    • Ponder

    • Robinson

    • Sinton

  • Pool E

    • Beeville

    • Lorena

    • Mineral Wells

    • Needville

  • Pool F

    • Dumas

    • Glen Rose

    • Panther Creek

    • West Orange-Stark

  • Pool G

    • Bay City

    • Decatur

    • Whitney

    • Yoakum

  • Pool H

    • Graham

    • Hamshire-Fannell

    • Kilgore

    • Dallas Kimball

Division III (1A/2A/3A-D2 public)

  • Pool A

    • Daingerfield

    • Millsap

    • Muleshoe

    • New Waverly

  • Pool B

    • Bartlett

    • Childress

    • East Bernard

    • Miles

  • Pool C

    • Bremond

    • Iraan

    • Tioga

    • Wallis Brazos

  • Pool D

    • Gunter

    • Harmony

    • Rice Consolidated

    • Roosevelt

  • Pool E

    • Eastland

    • Ganado

    • Lexington

    • Sonora

  • Pool F

    • Brady

    • Morton

    • Somerville

    • Tidehaven

  • Pool G

    • Grapeland

    • Honey Grove

    • Poth

    • Sunray

  • Pool H

    • Alpine

    • Hearne

    • Jacksboro

    • Santa Rosa

