Central swept by Hendersonville

Apr. 17—HENDERSONVILLE — Wilson Central was swept in a District 9-2A match by host Hendersonville 5-2 (girls) and 7-0 (boys) Tuesday at Memorial Park.

Singles winners for the Lady Commandos were Lola Cunningham over Lillia Colebank 7-6 (4), 6-1; Autumn Gunter over Addie Cranor 6-1, 6-2 and Scarlett Lodge over Sophia Davis 6-3, 6-4.

Doubles winners were Cunningham and Lauren Currie over Anindita Das and Kathryn Busler 9-8 (2) and Lodge and Emerson Elrod over Colebank and Davis 9-7.

Lady Wildcat winners were the Nos. 1 and 2 singles. Dad defeated Currie 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 while Busler beat Elrod 7-6 (1), 4-6, 10-7 as Central slipped to 8-2 for the season and 7-2 in the district.

Singles winners for the Commandos were Jackson Penny over Alejandro Conde 7-5, 6-2; Lincoln Elrod over Cameron Sather 6-0, 6-0; Gavin Jones over Andrew Ionita 6-0, 6-2; Owen Miller over Aadhish Udayakumar 6-3, 6-4 and Briley Payne over Will Sorvick 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles winners were Penny and Elrod over Sather and Udayakumar 8-1 and Jones and Miller over Ionita and Tyler Lawrence 8-1 as Central slipped to 7-4, 6-3.

Conde wins No. 1 boys' singles title in Border Bash

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Wilson Central's boys finished in a third-place tie and the girls were sixth last weekend in the Leachman Border Bash, hosted by South Warren High School.

The Wildcats' Alejandro Conde was the No. 1 boys' singles champion with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Quinn Maguet of Corbin (Ky.) in the finals. He opened the tournament with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Michael East of Mayfield (Ky.) and knocked off South Warren's Jackson Donovan 6-2, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Central's Anindita Das was third in the girls' No. 1 singles division.

In the team category, Wilson Central's boys tied Central Magnet and Lipscomb Academy with 12 points apiece, three behind runner-up South Warren. Green Hill was sixth with 11 points. Corbin won with 22.

Green Hill's girls were fifth with 12 points. Wilson Central was sixth with nine. Manual (Ky.) won with 21 points.

Wilson Central swats down White House

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central swept visiting White House 5-2 (girls) and 7-0 (boys) in District 9-2A action last Friday.

Singles winners for the Lady Wildcats were Kathryn Busler over Sophia Ramirez 6-4, 6-7, 10-5; Lillia Colebank over Mackenzie Jenkins 7-5, 6-1; Sophia Davis over Lexi Cossel 6-3, 6-1 and Razziel Pena Agelvis over MIley Gilley 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles winners were Colebank and Agelvis over Jenkins and Cossel 8-3 as the Lady 'Cats climbed to 8-1 for the season and 7-1 in the district.

White House's winners were Lola Talley over Addie Cranor 6-1, 6-2 and Ramirez and Talley over Davis and Molly Dillard 8-2.

Wildcat singles winners were Cameron Sather over Jackson Corbitt 6-0, 7-5; Andrew Ionita over Luke Sharp 6-4, 6-4; Aadhish Udayakumar over Cole Bryan 6-4, 6-3; Will Sorvick over Zane Seaborn 6-0, 6-2 and Tyler Lawrence over Elian Torres 6-1, 6-3.

Doubles winners were Sather and Ionita over Corbitt and Sharp 8-3 and Sorvick and Lawrence over Bryan and Seaborn 8-1 as the Wildcats climbed to 7-3, 6-2.