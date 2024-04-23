Central Sparks sign Webb as overseas player

Central Sparks have signed Australian batter Courtney Webb as an overseas player for the 2024 season.

The 24-year-old is set to make her debut in the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy game against Sunrisers at Kidderminster on 1 May.

Sparks began the competition by beating The Blaze by 78 runs on Saturday.

“I’m a pretty competitive person so I would love to see us going deep in competitions in 2024," she said.

Webb, who has played alongside Sparks captain Eve Jones for Melbourne Renegades, will also be available for this summer's 20-over Charlotte Edwards Cup.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to play for the Sparks this season. To play some more cricket abroad is great and to be linking up with the girls too," the right-hander added.

“It was great to see them start the season off with a big win and I can’t wait to see how the rest of it plays out for us.”