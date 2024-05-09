Central soccer receives All-Region honors

May 8—THOMASVILLE — After phenomenal seasons for both the Thomas County Central boys and girls soccer programs, a bevy of Yellow Jacket players have received All-Region honors.

Topping the list for the boys is Brayden Vickers, who was named the All-Region Defensive Player of the Year. The girls made it clear why they went undefeated this season as Bailey Maroney took the All-Region Offensive Player of the Year and Paige Parkerson was named All-Region Defensive Player of the Year.

Five Yellow Jackets were named first team All-Region. Addie Vickers and Riley Fisher were named to the girls team, while Oliver Perez, Lee Duvergel and Dylan Wilder represented the boys.

Eight Central players were named to the All-Region second team with TU signee Mikayla Voyles, Celeste Owens, Jordan Tillman and Mackenzie Smith representing the undefeated Lady Jackets. Bryce Folsom, Christian Rivas, goal keeper Efren Garcia and Hayden Morales rounded out the All-Region second team for the boys.

Honorable mentions include Amber Griner, goal keeper Emma Brombley, Kenzie Morton, Drew Reneau, Manny Fabian and Tim Watson.

Despite both teams exiting the playoffs in the first round, The Thomas County Central soccer program had a pair of fantastic seasons.

The boys went 10-4-2 overall and 7-3 in region play. They secured second place in the region and had some impressive wins throughout the season, including a double overtime win over Northside and a pair of wins over cross town rival Thomasville that saw them beat the Bulldogs 4-1 and 5-1.

The Lady Jackets had a truly dominant season, going undefeated in the regular season with a 10-0 record in the region and a region title to go with it. The Central girls defense were in perfect form, rarely allowing any shots on goal and stringing together seven straight shut outs after their 10-2 season opening win over Colquitt County. All in all, Central had 10 shutouts in the regular season and out scored their opponents 79-12.