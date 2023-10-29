Central Section football playoff brackets unveiled

Oct. 28—The Central Section football playoff brackets were unveiled Saturday afternoon and of the 25 area teams selected nine will be playing in Kern County when first-round action begins on Friday.

Six area teams received byes into quarterfinals, which are scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 9 due to the Veterans Day holiday.

Here's a look at where the Kern County teams were slotted:

Division I

Garces (5-5), which finished third in the South Yosemite River League, will be the only local team in action this week when they travel to play Sanger (9-1), the County/Metro League champions. The winner will play at No. 4 Clovis East (8-2).

SYRL champion Frontier (10-0) earned the No. 2 seed and will play the winner of No. 7 Fresno-Central (7-3) and Arroyo Grande (9-1).

Liberty (8-2) is the No. 3 seed and will play the winner of No. 11 Santa Maria-St. Joseph (8-2) and No. 6 Clovis (7-3).

If the Titans and Patriots take care of business on Nov. 9, the two would meet Nov. 17 in a rematch of their Week 10 game that Frontier won 25-20, snapping Liberty's 26-game league win streak. The winner of that game would play for the Division I title.

Division II

Bakersfield High, Tehachapi, Centennial and Bakersfield Christian will all be playing the area this week.

No. 8 Bakersfield (6-4), the South Yosemite Valley League runner-up, will host No. 9 Tehachapi (10-0), the South Yosemite Mountain League champion. The winner would play either No. 16 Stockdale (4-6) or Central Valley Christian (9-1), who play in Visalia this week.

No. 3 Centennial (5-5), who looks to be healthy for the first time all season, will host No. 14 Lompoc (5-5) and No. 6 Bakersfield Christian (6-4), the SYVL champion, will play No. 11 Madera (7-3) at home.

Division III

South Sequoia League runner-up Kennedy (8-2), the defending D-III champion, plays at home against No. 13 Santa Ynez (4-6), with a potential semifinal matchup against No. 1 San Luis Obispo-Mission Prep down the road.

No. 14 Independence (4-6) will play at No. 3 Tulare-Mission Oak (5-5).

Division IV

Fresh off completing its second 10-0 regular season in the past five years, No. 1 Shafter earned a bye this week and will play the winner of No. 9 Golden Valley (8-2) and No. 8 Fresno-McLane (7-3) in the quarterfinals.

No. 14 Highland (3-7) will be playing at No. 3 Exeter (9-1).

Division V

Wasco (5-5) is the No. 2 seed and received a first-round bye. The Tigers will play the winner of this week's game between host and No. 7 Delano (6-4) and No. 10 Reedley (3-7).

All three Delano schools will be in action at home, with No. 5 Chavez (5-5) hosting No. 12 Sanger West (3-7).

No. 9 North (4-6) will play at No. 8 Corcoran (8-2), with No. 13 East (3-7) traveling to No. 4 Morro Bay (5-5)

Division VI

A pair of country schools earned the top two seeds in the division, with No. 1 Arvin and No. 2 Boron receiving a first-round bye, as well.

No. 6 Taft (4-6) will be at home against No. 11 Rosamond (6-4), while No. 13 Kern Valley (3-7) and No. 14 Foothill will be on the road. The Broncs face No. 4 Strathmore (6-4), with the Trojans (4-6) squaring off against No. 3 Mendota (4-6).

8-man

Hi-Lo League runner-up Frazier Mountain (7-1) will travel to face HLL champion Mammoth (6-3), who handed the Falcons their only loss of the season, 60-0 in Week 10.