Central scholar bowl claims second place in Class 6

May 4—The first loss of the year for Central's scholar bowl team comes at the hands of Lindbergh in the Class 6 state championship.

The Indians fell by a score of 490-220 on Saturday afternoon in Rolla, Missouri, claiming their fifth second-place finish in program history.

For Lindbergh, in its short time as a scholar bowl program, it claims its first-ever state championship in the MSHSAA sanctioned sport.

