Central receives All-Region honors on the diamond

May 20—THOMASVILLE — Thirteen Thomas County Central baseball players have received Region 1-6A All-Region honors. The Yellow Jackets had a very solid 2024 season, finishing 22-15, 8-7 in the region and securing a spot in the state playoffs.

Despite playing all of their playoff games away from home, Central advanced through to the elite eight. They defeated St. Pius and Woodward Academy, each in two games. Central ultimately fell to Pope, who is currently playing for the state title.

It's no surprise Central did as well as they did after looking at the players who received All-Region honors. Dom McCann and Marx Gaines received significant awards as McCann was named Freshman of the Year for the region and Gaines received the Academic Player of the Year award.

McCann was also named to the All-Region First team along with Lee McCorkle, Nolan Taylor, Brayden Payne and Lawson Odom. Reid Gainous and Dallas Pitts were named to both the first and second All-Region teams. Gainous was named to the first team as a third baseman and the second team as a pitcher, while Pitts was named to the first team as a pitcher and the second team as an outfielder.

Yellow Jackets pitcher Landon Walsh and outfielder Zach Williams were also named to the All-Region second team.

Honorable mentions were given to Marx Gaines, Eli Taylor, Branson Gates and Branden Griffin.

Central's pitching staff was remarkable this year with head coach Ryan Strickland taking pride in his diverse and extremely flexible pitching staff. That is reflected in the All-Region honors as six Yellow Jacket pitchers received All-Region nods.