Central Phenix City flag football dominates Vestavia Hills to win 6A/7A state title

TUSCALOOSA — The first part of the state football doubleheader went the way Central-Phenix City wanted as they dominated Vestavia Hills, 25-0 in the Class 6A/7A flag football state title game.

The Red Devils cap off a perfect 19-0 season with the state title.

Gerritt Griggs found Natalyn Lumpkin twice in the first half for touchdowns, the first a 14-yard pass and the second coming on a 8-yard strike. The Red Devils defense had three interceptions in the first half alone. Central added another touchdown to start the third quarter and another in the fourth. Natalyn Lumpkin had five catches for 107 yards and three touchdowns.

Central's boy football team takes on Thompson in the 7A state title game to cap off Wednesday action in the AHSAA Super 7s at Bryant Denny Stadium.

Griggs makes big plays

Griggs made big play after big play for the Red Devils, throwing for 74 yards and running for another 70 yards in the first half alone. In the first half the Red Devils had 12 yards that weren't ran or thrown by Griggs as she went 7 of 10 passing in the game. She made one mistake, an interception in the first half. She accounted for three of the touchdowns.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Central Phenix City flag football dominates Vestavia Hills to claim state title