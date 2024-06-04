Central Pennsylvania athletes named to 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot

IRVING, Tx. (WHTM) – The National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Football Hall of Fame announced the 2025 ballot for induction into the College Hall of Fame on Monday with some Midstaters being nominated.

Vin Carioscia – Franklin & Marshall

Carioscia, an offensive tackle, was a two-time First Team All-American and First Team All-Conference selection (1981-82). The four-year letterman and three-year starter was named First Team All-ECAC in 1982.

When Carioscia graduated in 1983 he signed a professional contract in football with the Baltimore Colts.

According to Franklin & Marshall, Carioscia now lives in Florida and is the co-owner of the A-1 Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Service.

Ray Condren – Gettysburg

Condren was a running back for Gettysburg, earning First Team All-American, All ECAC and All-Conference (1983-84) honors. Condren was second in rushing for Division III in 1984 and was crowned the ECAC Division III Player of the Year.

Paul Smith – Gettysburg

Smith was a two-time First Team All-American kick-and punt-returner. Smith set three NCAA records, one of which is still standing. His 57 all-purpose yards in one game in 1999 is still the record.

Smith was named the 1999 Centennial Conference Co-Player of the Year and four-time All-CC First Team selection.

Glenn Killinger – Dickinson, Moravian and West Chester

Killinger is nominated as a coach candidate, however, he started his football career as a player at Harrisburg, Pennsylvania’s Tech High School. Killinger played for Penn State as a starting quarterback and led the Nittany Lions to unbeaten records in 1920 and 1921. He was a multi-sport athlete and was a captain on the football and baseball teams and played on the baseball team, where he won 30 consecutive games as a pitcher.

Killinger started coaching as the head football coach at Dickinson College in 1922 and later served as an assistant coach at Penn State from 1923-26. He coached at Rensselaer Poly from 1927-31, Moravian in 1933 and West Chester from 1934-41 and 1945-59.

Killinger won six conference championships at West Chester and appeared in four bowl games. At all four schools, his head coaching record was 170-70-15.

Former Penn State football players named to College Football Hall of Fame ballot

Other Pennsylvania athletes who made the list:

Billy Hess – West Chester

Hess was a wide receiver at West Chester where he earned First Team All-American honors, PSAC East Player of the Year (1988), was a Harlon Hill Trophy finalist (1988) and was a four-time All PSAC receiver. Hess also earned all-conference honors as a defensive back in 1988.

Hess led West Chester to two PSAC title game appearances during his tenure (1986 and 1987).

Jahri Evans – Bloomsburg

Evans was an offensive lineman at Bloomsburg. He was a 2005 First Team All-American who earned Second Team All-American as a junior. Evans was a two-time Division II Player of the Year finalist and was chosen as First Team All-PSAC East three times.

Evans helped the Huskies earn the 2005 PSAC East title and an NCAA playoff berth.

Franklyn Quiteh – Bloomsburg

Quiteh was a three-time First Team All-American running back at Bloomsburg. Quitech also won the 2013 Harlon Award and was named the PSAC East Offensive Player of the Year.

Quiteh is second all-time in Division II history with 7,523 rushing yards and the only player in Division II to eclipse 2,000 rushing yards three times. Quiteh owns almost all of the conference and school records.

Two former Penn State running backs, Ki-Jana Carter and D.J. Dozier also made the ballot.

