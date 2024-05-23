Central Penn College soccer coach selected to speak at Coaches Conference in Philadelphia

SUMMERDALE, Pa. (WHTM) – Central Penn College’s men’s soccer head coach Brian Osborne was chosen to speak at the Philadelphia Coaches Conference.

The conference took place on May 14 at Temple University in Philadelphia. Osborne used his platform to share strategies that led him to receive national and regional “Coach of the Year” honors.

“There is beauty in the grind,” said Osborne.

Osborne is the reigning coach of the Year for the Eastern States Athletic Conference and the USCAA Division II National Coach of the Year. Osborne is a 2005 graduate of Trinity High School and played soccer for two years at Division III Misericordia College before transferring to Temple University.

At Temple, Osborne was a walk-on for the track team. Osborne has previously coached soccer and track at the high school and club levels.

Osborne drew from his experiences to tell the audience about how important self-confidence and preparation are to succeed at small and big things. Osborne also highlighted the need for creativity, community partnerships and hard work.

He shared how he practices these ideas by handwriting letters to recruits and traveling to games frequently to “show my face”.

Osborne also shared how he encourages his athletes to lead community service projects, team bonding efforts and fundraising. He said that empowering the athletes to be involved in decisions, including networking and recruitment, lead to buy-in from the team.

Osborne has coached men’s soccer at Central Penn for three years. He managed to lead the team to a top-10 ranking in the USCAA and in 2023 had a record-high nine players named as USCAA All Americans.

