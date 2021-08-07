Central Park's beloved barred owl killed in accident

In The Know

A dad has got the perfect solution for when his kids come home with messy lunchboxes. Canadian influencer @markchrispy's shared the tip with his 619,000 TikTok followers back in December 2019. "My daughter's school is doing this thing where they have them packing up their own lunches. And I always come home to this," he said. He opened up his little girl's lunchbox. It was full of garbage and stray bits of sticky food. "So I'm gonna show you a quick hack to clean it up," the father said. He tossed that dirty lunchbox straight in the trash for a hilarious twist. Parents chimed in in the comment section to express their support for this so-called "hack" . "Wasn't expecting that but you're also not wrong," one person said