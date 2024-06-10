Central Pa. bowlers compete at U.S. High School Bowling National Championship in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – The 2024 U.S. High School Bowling National Championship began on June 8 and runs until today, June 10, with the top bowlers from across the country participating.

Among them are athletes from Central Pennsylvania including Jackson Coy from Mechanicsburg High School.

Coy, who bowled as an individual because Mechanicsburg does not have a team, is 16 years old and just completed 10th grade. He has been bowling since he was about five years old and competing for about six years.

“My dad has been bowling for a long time and I always went to watch him,” said Coy. “What really got me into it was watching Jason Belmonte on the Pro Tour.”

Coy was nervous heading into the competition but appreciated that the Championship was held in his backyard at Leisure Lanes in Lancaster.

“It feels really good because I didn’t have to travel like 10 hours to bowl,” Coy said. “Plus I had regionals and states here, so I kind of know how this place is.”

Coy didn’t make regionals last year but qualified for regionals, states, and nationals this season.

When not bowling individually Coy bowls on a mixed team with two bowlers from Bishop McDevitt, two from Trinity and one from East Pennsboro. The group just won their league championship last year.

“It’s just a fun thing to do,” Coy said. “And plus I got a lot of friends who bowl and it’s just really fun every weekend to go out and bowl and travel to different places.”

Coy hopes to bowl collegiately. Next weekend he is going to a college in Ohio for a clinic.

To follow the U.S. High School Bowling National Championship results and see who comes out on top, visit here: U.S. High School Bowling Foundation.









