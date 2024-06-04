Central Ozark Conference Announces Their All-COC Baseball Teams
JOPLIN, MO — The Central Ozark Conference released their All-COC Baseball Teams with local area athletes earning first and second team honors.
All-COC First Team Selections —
Pitcher Luke Beverlin (Junior)– Webb City
Infielder Shaun Hunt (Senior)– Webb City
Outfielder Andrew Young (Junior)– Webb City
Utility Brody Pant (Sophomore)– Carl Junction
All-COC Second Team Selections —
Pitcher Landon Bland (Sophomore)– Carthage
Pitcher Landon Fletcher (Junior)– Webb City
Pitcher Brecken Green (Sophomore)– Joplin
Catcher Kanten Smith (Junior)– Neosho
Catcher Mason Williams (Sophomore)– Webb City
The All-COC Baseball teams were voted on by the coaches.
