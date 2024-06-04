Advertisement

Central Ozark Conference Announces Their All-COC Baseball Teams

chaz wright

JOPLIN, MO — The Central Ozark Conference released their All-COC Baseball Teams with local area athletes earning first and second team honors.

All-COC First Team Selections —

Pitcher Luke Beverlin (Junior)– Webb City

Infielder Shaun Hunt (Senior)– Webb City

Outfielder Andrew Young (Junior)– Webb City

Utility Brody Pant (Sophomore)– Carl Junction

All-COC Second Team Selections —

Pitcher Landon Bland (Sophomore)– Carthage

Pitcher Landon Fletcher (Junior)– Webb City

Pitcher Brecken Green (Sophomore)– Joplin

Catcher Kanten Smith (Junior)– Neosho

Catcher Mason Williams (Sophomore)– Webb City

The All-COC Baseball teams were voted on by the coaches.

