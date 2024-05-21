New central Ohio state-of-the-art sports park to open this fall

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — A new 57-acre sports complex home to six fields adaptable for baseball, football, lacrosse and soccer is opening in central Ohio this fall.

Jennings Sports Park is under construction at 5414 Piatt Road in Lewis Center next to the mixed-use Evans Farms and is expected to draw more than 500,000 visitors annually. Once completed, the park will boast six baseball fields with artificial turf, capable of conversion for football, lacrosse, soccer, and other sports.

“We are committed to building a state-of-the-art facility in Delaware County,” said Alexius J. Dorsey, founder of The Windsor Companies, who is overseeing the project. “This park will serve as a vibrant hub where sports, community, and potential of our youth intersect, fostering discipline, resilience, and teamwork.”

Jennings Sports Park is under construction at 5414 Piatt Road in Lewis Center. (Courtesy Photo/Creative Spot)

Each field will be equipped with advanced lighting, a video scoreboard, and high-definition camera for livestreaming events. Four of the park’s fields will converge around a 50,000-square-foot pavilion featuring a concession stand and restroom facilities, which will be built during the project’s second phase.

The park secured a $6.7 million bond package approved earlier this month by the Delaware County Finance Authority, which will aid in completing key infrastructure improvements including storm drainage, sanitary, pipe, lines and facilities.

“Teaching our youth the importance of dedication to their craft is crucial,” said Brad Jennings, the founder of Jennings Park. “This park is a testament of our commitment and belief and nurturing these values.”

