When in Central Ohio for the Memorial, golfer Jason Day sleeps in his driveway

When in Central Ohio for the Memorial, golfer Jason Day sleeps in his driveway

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — Like most golfers on the PGA Tour, Jason Day spends a lot of time away from home. So you’d think when Day is at home with his family in Central Ohio, he’d get rest in the comfort of his own bed.

Think again.

New Crew general manager Issa Tall has been prepared for years for this role

Day actually sleeps in his bus that he uses when he travels on the PGA Tour. This week, as he competes in the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield, 30 minutes away from his house, that bus is parked in his driveway.

“I do that every year now,” Day said. “My bed is only 50 yards away.”

It’s a routine that started in 2020 and came at the suggestion of his wife, Ellie. And when Day tied for fourth at the Memorial that year, his best finish in 13 starts, that tradition stuck around.

“I just get a little bit better structure in my routine and my preparation,” Day said. “When I’m staying at home I’m just a little bit too relaxed and I’m like going to the house, going to the bus, and I’m like all over the shop. So I just stay on the bus.”

Day says he makes his own meals on the bus, though Ellie did make breakfast on Thursday and brought it to him.

“I’m very, very blessed to have a wife like that,” Day said. “But, yeah, I make all my meals there. Everything is the same. Try and treat it as a tournament.”

The idea is for Day to maintain his routine wherever he is, even if he’s just steps away from his own home.

“It’s kind of strange, like it typically, like if you have team events or you’re in a team sport, like your home court advantage is usually pretty big,” Day said. “You play well at home, you got the fans and everything. For me it’s just, I feel like it’s a bit of a distraction. This course doesn’t really set up for me, I’ve always kind of felt uncomfortable around this golf course, even though I played here a ton.”

After 36 holes, Day has shot 148 for the tournament, 4-over, which is the projected cut line for the weekend.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.