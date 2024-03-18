March Madness connections: Which central Ohio players are in 2024 men's NCAA Tournament?

March Madness is back.

The 2024 NCAA Tournament will begin in Dayton, Ohio March 19-20 with the First Four before first-round games begin March 21. The tournament will culminate Glendale, Arizona with the Final Four April 6 and the NCAA championship game April 8.

And while Ohio State failed to make the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season, there are plenty of Central Ohio connections to this season's tournament.

Here's a look at each Columbus-area player taking part in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Seth Towns: Howard redshirt senior forward

In his eighth season of collegiate eligibility, Seth Towns is returning to the NCAA Tournament.

After making the tournament with Ohio State in 2021 — playing 12 minutes and recording six rebounds in the Buckeyes' first-round loss to Oral Roberts — Towns will take the court with Howard: a team he's averaged 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds for in 28 starts during the 2023-24 season.

Towns attended Northland High School before attending Harvard.

No. 16 Howard will take on No. 16 Wagner in one of four First Four games in Dayton.

Sean Jones: Marquette sophomore guard

Mar 19, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Marquette Golden Eagles guard Sean Jones (22) dribbles between Michigan State Spartans guard A.J. Hoggard (11) and center Mady Sissoko (22) during the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament at Nationwide Arena. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Sean Jones and Marquette are back in the NCAA Tournament.

After losing in the second round to Michigan State at the 2023 NCAA Tournament in his hometown of Columbus, Jones, a Gahanna Lincoln graduate and former OHSAA Division I Player of the Year in 2021-22, averaged 5.8 points, two assists and nearly a steal per game in the first 16 games of the 2023-24 season

However, Jones suffered a season-ending right knee injury in Marquette's 69-62 loss to Butler Jan. 10, and will not play during the Golden Eagles' NCAA Tournament run.

No. 2 Marquette will take on No. 15 Western Kentucky in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Atticus Schuler: Dayton sophomore forward

DeSales senior forward Atticus Schuler averaged 17.8 points and 7.3 rebounds. He was named first-team all-CCL and all-district.

Atticus Schuler was a three-year starter at DeSales, where he averaged 17.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game as a senior and earned first-team all-district and all-conference honors.

Schuler, a sophomore forward out of Westerville, has not received much playing time with Dayton.

After eight appearances as a freshman, Schuler has appeared in nine games for the Flyers in 2023-24. He is averaging just over one minute per appearance, and has two points and two rebounds.

No. 7 Dayton will take on No. 10 Nevada in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Javohn Garcia: McNeese junior shooting guard

After two years at the University of Massachusetts and a season at College of the Sequoias where he was the California Community College Men's Basketball Coaches Association North Player of the Year, Javohn Garcia, a Columbus native, is finding success as a starting guard at McNeese.

Garcia has started 21 games for the Cowboys and is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He is second on the team with a 45.5% 3-point percentage. Garcia has never played in an NCAA Tournament.

Garcia played at Pickerington Central High School before transferring to Brewster Academy in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire.

No. 12 McNeese will take on No. 5 Gonzaga in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Amani Lyles: Akron sophomore forward

University of Akron men's basketball player Amani Lyles prepares to shoot a free throw against Miami-Hamilton on Dec. 17, 2023.

Before landing a Akron, Amani Lyles led Beechcroft to three city championships. by ecplising 1,000 career points in 57 games played.

After averaging less than five minutes per game as a freshman in 2022-23, Lyles has appeared in 18 games for the Zips as a sophomore with 2.3 points and 1.9 rebounds in 5.7 minutes per game.

No. 14 Akron will take on No. 3 Creighton in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Tre Williams: Duquesne senior forward

Five years into his college basketball career, Tre Williams, a Reynoldsburg graduate, will play in his first NCAA Tournament.

After two seasons with Indiana State, Williams has started the majority of three seasons at Duquesne. In 2023-24, Williams is averaging3.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 14.4 minutes per game despite 19 starts in 26 appearances.

Williams was a second-team All-State player at Reynoldsburg, who averaged 19 points and eight rebounds as a senior.

No. 11 Duquesne will face No. 5 BYU in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Former Ohio State men's basketball players in 2024 NCAA Tournament

Jan 20, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks guard Meechie Johnson (5) dribbles around Arkansas Razorbacks guard El Ellis (3) during the second half at Bud Walton Arena. Gamecocks won 77-64. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

South Carolina junior guard Meechie Johnson

San Diego State senior forward Jaedon LeDee

