Which central Ohio high school girls basketball teams made sixth AP poll of 2024?

Central Ohio teams occupy three of the top four spots in Division I in this week's Ohio Associated Press girls basketball rankings.

Olentangy is No. 1, Pickerington Central is No. 2 and Marysville is No. 4. In the Central District tournament, Central is the top seed, followed by Olentangy at No. 2 and Marysville at No. 3.

In Division III, No. 6 Africentric received two-first-place votes after winning the City League championship on Saturday.

Here are the rankings for divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record for top-10 teams and total points.

DIVISION I 1. Olentangy (8) 20-1 143 2. Pickerington Central (5) 19-3 129 3. Mason (1) 20-2 128 4. Marysville 19-3 102 5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 19-2 95 6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame 19-3 71 7. Cin. Princeton 19-3 55 8. Uniontown Lake 18-2 52 9. Olmsted Falls 19-3 26 10. Rocky River Magnificat 15-6 25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.

DIVISION II 1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14) 21-1 158 2. Proctorville Fairland 20-1 122 3. Thornville Sheridan (2) 22-0 109 4. Copley 19-2 98 5. Circleville 20-0 93 6. Akr. SVSM 15-5 77 7. Bryan 19-1 58 8. Beloit W. Branch 19-2 40 9. Mansfield Sr. 18-2 24 10. Chillicothe Unioto 19-3 20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.

DIVISION III 1. Casstown Miami E. (9) 22-0 147 2. Kettering Alter (3) 20-2 141 3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1) 18-2 117 4. Waynesville (1) 22-0 85 5. Castalia Margaretta 19-2 74 6. Africentric (2) 19-2 60 7. Portsmouth 17-4 58 8. Liberty Center 18-2 36 9. Cin. Country Day 17-4 35 10. Mechanicsburg 19-2 27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.

DIVISION IV 1. Ft. Loramie (11) 19-2 153 2. Berlin Hiland 19-2 127 3. Newark Catholic (3) 19-0 124 4. Convoy Crestview 18-2 103 5. Gibsonburg 20-1 74 6. Loudonville 18-2 59 7. Waterford 18-3 49 8. Defiance Ayersville 19-1 41 9. New Madison Tri-Village (2) 17-4 35 10. Hannibal River 18-3 26 (tie) Minster 15-5 26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.

