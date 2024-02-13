Advertisement

Which central Ohio high school girls basketball teams made sixth AP poll of 2024?

Columbus Dispatch
·2 min read

Central Ohio teams occupy three of the top four spots in Division I in this week's Ohio Associated Press girls basketball rankings.

Olentangy is No. 1, Pickerington Central is No. 2 and Marysville is No. 4. In the Central District tournament, Central is the top seed, followed by Olentangy at No. 2 and Marysville at No. 3.

In Division III, No. 6 Africentric received two-first-place votes after winning the City League championship on Saturday.

Africentric's Natiah Nelson pumps up her teammates before the City League championship game Saturday at East.
Here are the rankings for divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record for top-10 teams and total points.

DIVISION I

1. Olentangy (8)

20-1

143

2. Pickerington Central (5)

19-3

129

3. Mason (1)

20-2

128

4. Marysville

19-3

102

5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne

19-2

95

6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame

19-3

71

7. Cin. Princeton

19-3

55

8. Uniontown Lake

18-2

52

9. Olmsted Falls

19-3

26

10. Rocky River Magnificat

15-6

25

Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.

DIVISION II

1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14)

21-1

158

2. Proctorville Fairland

20-1

122

3. Thornville Sheridan (2)

22-0

109

4. Copley

19-2

98

5. Circleville

20-0

93

6. Akr. SVSM

15-5

77

7. Bryan

19-1

58

8. Beloit W. Branch

19-2

40

9. Mansfield Sr.

18-2

24

10. Chillicothe Unioto

19-3

20

Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.

DIVISION III

1. Casstown Miami E. (9)

22-0

147

2. Kettering Alter (3)

20-2

141

3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)

18-2

117

4. Waynesville (1)

22-0

85

5. Castalia Margaretta

19-2

74

6. Africentric (2)

19-2

60

7. Portsmouth

17-4

58

8. Liberty Center

18-2

36

9. Cin. Country Day

17-4

35

10. Mechanicsburg

19-2

27

Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.

DIVISION IV

1. Ft. Loramie (11)

19-2

153

2. Berlin Hiland

19-2

127

3. Newark Catholic (3)

19-0

124

4. Convoy Crestview

18-2

103

5. Gibsonburg

20-1

74

6. Loudonville

18-2

59

7. Waterford

18-3

49

8. Defiance Ayersville

19-1

41

9. New Madison Tri-Village (2)

17-4

35

10. Hannibal River

18-3

26

(tie) Minster

15-5

26

Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Which central Ohio girls basketball teams made Feb. 12 AP poll