Which central Ohio high school girls basketball teams made sixth AP poll of 2024?
Central Ohio teams occupy three of the top four spots in Division I in this week's Ohio Associated Press girls basketball rankings.
Olentangy is No. 1, Pickerington Central is No. 2 and Marysville is No. 4. In the Central District tournament, Central is the top seed, followed by Olentangy at No. 2 and Marysville at No. 3.
In Division III, No. 6 Africentric received two-first-place votes after winning the City League championship on Saturday.
Here are the rankings for divisions I-IV with first-place votes in parentheses, won-loss record for top-10 teams and total points.
DIVISION I
1. Olentangy (8)
20-1
143
2. Pickerington Central (5)
19-3
129
3. Mason (1)
20-2
128
4. Marysville
19-3
102
5. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
19-2
95
6. Cin. Mt. Notre Dame
19-3
71
7. Cin. Princeton
19-3
55
8. Uniontown Lake
18-2
52
9. Olmsted Falls
19-3
26
10. Rocky River Magnificat
15-6
25
Others receiving 12 or more points: Springboro (2) 20. Akr. Hoban 12.
DIVISION II
1. Cin. Purcell Marian (14)
21-1
158
2. Proctorville Fairland
20-1
122
3. Thornville Sheridan (2)
22-0
109
4. Copley
19-2
98
5. Circleville
20-0
93
6. Akr. SVSM
15-5
77
7. Bryan
19-1
58
8. Beloit W. Branch
19-2
40
9. Mansfield Sr.
18-2
24
10. Chillicothe Unioto
19-3
20
Others receiving 12 or more points: Granville 18. Gates Mills Gilmour 14. Marietta 13.
DIVISION III
1. Casstown Miami E. (9)
22-0
147
2. Kettering Alter (3)
20-2
141
3. Ottawa-Glandorf (1)
18-2
117
4. Waynesville (1)
22-0
85
5. Castalia Margaretta
19-2
74
6. Africentric (2)
19-2
60
7. Portsmouth
17-4
58
8. Liberty Center
18-2
36
9. Cin. Country Day
17-4
35
10. Mechanicsburg
19-2
27
Others receiving 12 or more points: Beverly Ft. Frye 21. Warrensville Hts. 13.
DIVISION IV
1. Ft. Loramie (11)
19-2
153
2. Berlin Hiland
19-2
127
3. Newark Catholic (3)
19-0
124
4. Convoy Crestview
18-2
103
5. Gibsonburg
20-1
74
6. Loudonville
18-2
59
7. Waterford
18-3
49
8. Defiance Ayersville
19-1
41
9. New Madison Tri-Village (2)
17-4
35
10. Hannibal River
18-3
26
(tie) Minster
15-5
26
Others receiving 12 or more points: Xenia Legacy Christian Academy 22.
This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Which central Ohio girls basketball teams made Feb. 12 AP poll