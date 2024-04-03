Central Ohio high school baseball preview: Olentangy Orange adjusts; 12 players to watch

Despite losing 17 players from last season’s Division I state runner-up team, Olentangy Orange baseball coach Tom Marker sees the potential for continued success.

The Pioneers reached the state tournament for the second time, losing to Cincinnati Moeller 4-1 in the final to finish 23-11. Orange lost in a semifinal in 2017.

“There are things that you can learn from last year that we reference, but graduating 17 seniors, this team is going to write its own story,” said Marker, who is in his fifth season. “It’s a totally different team personnel-wise, but also style of play. They have their stylistic differences for sure.”

Orange opened the season by playing three games in Alabama and Tennessee over spring break.

“Our goal on these trips is to continue to develop a cohesive unit,” Marker said. “This (was) not a resort or beach trip. They can do that in the summer. We go with the plan to train multiple times a day and play a few games. We had three Army Rangers come in and work with our guys for five hours on mental and physical development.”

The Pioneers, who went 2-1 on the trip, also visited Baseball Country in Ralph, Alabama, where the focus was the mindset of the game.

“We spent three days at Baseball Country where kids are asked to share their stories and learn about each other,” Marker said. “It is much more than baseball. (There were) unique experiences where we utilize baseball as a platform to help develop life lessons. We hope our guys come back with a sense of team.”

Casey Covert is one of the top returnees for Olentangy Orange, which was Division I state runner-up in 2023.

Orange, which started a combined five sophomores and freshmen during its trip, returns limited experience. Key returnees include senior Casey Covert (C), juniors James Wimsatt (SS/2B), Keegan Knupp (3B/P) and Wyatt Lidke (OF) and sophomore Zane Konczak (INF).

“It’s a young team,” Marker said. “I define it as an opportunity as opposed to a challenge. What it allows is the younger players have their innocence still, so they just play the game. They don’t know anything different. They’re just going out (and) competing, and I like that about them. I like that they take coaching, and they just go.”

The pitching staff lost top contributors Cole Cahill and Jacob Tabor. Both are now playing at Toledo, along with another key player from last season in infielder Charlie Scholvin.

The lineup also will miss first baseman Diego Astacio, who batted .456 last season and is now playing at Olivet Nazarene in Bourbonnais, Illinois.

Olentangy Orange coach Tom Marker lost 17 players to graduation from his 2023 Division I state runner-up team.

Knupp, who helped Orange's boys basketball team reach the Division I regional final this winter, and juniors Nick Liberati and Devin Parker are expected to be key contributors on the mound.

“Those three arms will be complemented with a supporting cast of guys who have different stylistic approaches to getting outs,” Marker said. “Last year, the guys pounded the zone. With our defense, if our guys compete in the zone, we'll have a shot to see pitching success.”

In the first Ohio High School Baseball Coaches Association Division I state poll released Monday, Orange was ranked 13th, behind Olentangy Berlin (fourth), Marysville (fifth), Olentangy Liberty (seventh), Pickerington North (ninth) and Grove City (10th). Watterson was first in Division II, having moved down after competing in Division I last season.

“The regular season is just 27 glorified scrimmages,” Marker said. “You have to prepare yourself and develop throughout the year. You get 27 games to do it and get ready for the tournament.”

Here are 12 central Ohio baseball players to watch this spring:

Kyle Haag, Olentangy Berlin

The senior emerged as the Bears’ ace last season, going 7-2 with a 1.94 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 54 innings. He was named OCC-Cardinal Player of the Year and first-team all-district in Division I.

Grove City's Keegan Holmstrom

Keegan Holmstrom, Grove City

The Ohio State commit is closing a four-year career with the Greyhounds. A senior left-handed pitcher and first baseman, Holmstrom was 8-2 with a 2.02 ERA, 56 strikeouts and 16 walks in 62 ⅓ innings last spring. He also batted .310 with two doubles, two triples, 14 RBIs and 18 runs scored. He was first-team all-district and all-OCC-Ohio. Grove City lost to Orange 6-1 in the regional final.

Brayden Krenzel, Dublin Jerome

The senior pitcher and outfielder should be a key contributor for the Celtics under first-year coach Drew Kirby. Last season, the Tennessee commit had a 2.00 ERA with 70 strikeouts in 50 ⅔ innings and batted .353 with 19 runs scored, 11 RBIs, seven doubles and one home run. He was first-team all-OCC-Cardinal and honorable mention all-district in Division I. Krenzel is the son of former Ohio State quarterback Craig Krenzel.

Watterson's Nick Kudika

Nick Kudika, Watterson

The senior is again expected to lead the Eagles on the mound and at third base. Last season, the Baldwin Wallace commit was 7-0 with a 0.56 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 14 walks in 50 innings. He also batted .424 with 21 runs scored and 20 RBIs. He was first-team all-district and second-team all-state in Division I, along with first-team all-CCL.

Grove City’s Gavin Lawler

Gavin Lawler, Grove City

The junior outfielder and pitcher should be another key contributor to the Greyhounds’ success this spring. Last season, he batted .395 with 12 doubles and was 4-1 on the mound. Lawler earned first-team all-district and all-OCC-Ohio honors.

Ashton Martin, Jonathan Alder

A junior, the Ohio State commit is a standout pitcher and shortstop for the Pioneers. Last season, he was 8-0 with seven shutouts, a 0.39 ERA and 52 strikeouts in 55 innings. He also batted .422 with 25 RBIs, 25 runs scored and eight doubles. Martin was named Player of the Year in the district in Division II and Central Buckeye Conference. He also was first-team all-state.

Parker McDaniels, Olentangy Berlin

Also a standout in hockey and football, the senior is in his fourth season as the starting catcher for the Bears and will play baseball at the University of Cincinnati. Last season, he batted .333 with six doubles, one triple, 17 runs scored and 17 RBIs. He also will see time on the mound this spring. McDaniels was first-team all-OCC-Cardinal and all-district in Division I a year ago.

Newark Catholic's Bryan McAnally

Bryan McAnally, Newark Catholic

A senior left fielder and designated hitter, McAnally was a key player for a Newark Catholic team that lost to eventual district champion Berne Union 4-1 in a Division IV semifinal last season. Newark Catholic was the top seed. McAnally batted .390 with 12 doubles, 24 runs scored and 21 RBIs. He was first-team all-state, all-district and all-Licking County League.

Carson Samuels, Gahanna Lincoln

The senior left-handed pitcher and outfielder helped the Lions earn a share of the OCC-Ohio title with Grove City a season ago. The Dayton commit was 5-2 with a 2.35 ERA and one save. Samuels was named first-team all-league and second-team all-district in Division I.

Cameron Simmons, New Albany

New Albany coach Michael Sandman expects the junior outfielder and left-handed pitcher to be one of the Eagles’ key contributors this season. Simmons is off to a solid start, batting .333 with two home runs, one double and three RBIs through five games. Last season, he batted .286 with three doubles, one home run, 10 runs scored and 10 RBIs.

Parker Van Engelenhoven, Olentangy Liberty

The sophomore pitcher had a solid freshman season, going 8-0 with a 1.55 ERA, 70 strikeouts and 16 walks in 54 ⅓ innings. The Louisville commit was first-team all-OCC-Central and first-team all-district in Division I. Liberty lost to Orange 7-6 in a regional semifinal.

Olentangy Orange's James Wimsatt beats the tag of Dublin Coffman's Carson Wilcox during a game last season.

James Wimsatt, Olentangy Orange

A key returnee on a team that lost 17 players to graduation after reaching the Division I state final, the junior infielder was special mention all-OCC-Central last season. Wimsatt batted .368 with 27 runs scored, 23 RBIs and 11 stolen bases.

