Central and No. 1 Sacred Heart girls basketball to meet again in 7th Region tournament

The rematch is set.

For a third consecutive season, Central girls basketball and Sacred Heart will meet in the Seventh Region tournament. The Yellowjackets downed Christian Academy, 63-54, on Monday night to set up Wednesday’s regional semifinal showdown against the top-ranked Valkyries.

The last three times the Seventh Region foes faced off in the postseason, Sacred Heart walked away with wins en route to three consecutive state titles. Central, which was led by an impressive 3-point shooting performance by senior Diamond Roach on Monday night, will have a chance to upset the Valkyries when the two meet at 7:30 p.m. at Valley High School on Wednesday.

Roach knocked down six 3s and finished with 22 points against CAL. She’ll need to continue her hot shooting if the Yellowjackets are going to end Sacred Heart’s 67-game winning streak against in-state competition.

Central will also need fellow senior and West Georgia signee Destiny Jones to get her offense going early if the Yellowjackets are going to stun the Valkyries. Jones had a team-high 26 points against CAL, including 16 in the second half.

Sacred Heart beat Male, 76-36, in Monday’s quarterfinals to advance.

Roach and Jones have known each other since they were in eighth grade. The duo is using the upset opportunity as motivation in their final season as teammates.

