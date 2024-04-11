Central nets sweep of Beech

Apr. 10—GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central's girls shut out visiting Beech 7-0 Monday while the girls prevailed 6-1 in District 9-2A tennis.

Singles winners for the Lady Wildcats were Kathryn Busler over Ana Gregory 8-1, Addie Cranor over Brielle Gevedon 9-8 (1), Lillia Colebank over Harper Messer 8-1, Sophia Davis over Melia Vance 9-7 and Razziel Pena Agelvis over Avery Adkins 8-3.

Doubles winners were Cranor and Colebank over Gregory and Gevedon 8-2 and Davis and Agelvis over Messer and Vance 8-1 as the Lady Wildcats climbed to 7-1 for the season and 6-1 in district play.

Singles winners for the Wildcats were Cameron Sather over Eli Hawk 8-3, Aadhish Udayakumar over Aaron Wattanaskoplant 8-3, Will Sorvick over Alec Tapp 8-0 and Garron Colebank over Alex Hartley 8-3.

Doubles winners were Sather and Andrew Ionita over hawk and Emile Higgins 8-6 and Sorvick and Colebank over Wattanaskoplant and Tapp 8-4 as the Wildcats climbed to 6-3, 5-2.

Beech's only winner was Higgins over Ionita 9-8 (7).

Wilson Central will host White House in district action Friday before heading to Bowling Green, Ky., the following day for the Border Bash hosted by South Warren High School.