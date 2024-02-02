Central Michigan’s women’s team forfeiting game at Kent State due to lack of available players

CLEVELAND — The Mid-American Conference said that Central Michigan’s women’s team must forfeit its game at Kent State because it “doesn’t have enough available student-athletes.”

The game will not be rescheduled.

Per conference rules, Kent State will be awarded a win, and Central Michigan gets a loss in the conference standings. The overall records will not be affected, per NCAA policy.

The MAC did not provide any specific reasons why Central Michigan’s team is low on players.

The Chippewas (5-14) had only seven active players against Miami (Ohio) and finished the 64-59 loss with six when sophomore guard Taylor Anderson injured her foot.

Earlier this season, TCU had to forfeit two games due to injuries and hold open tryouts just to fill out roster spots. The Horned Frogs had opened the season with a school record 14 wins before the injuries overwhelmed them.