Central Michigan vs. Ohio: Predictions, streaming, odds, and how to watch Wednesday's game

The Central Michigan Chippewas (5-5) will be playing against the Ohio Bobcats (7-3) on Wednesday night, with the Chippewas needing a win to become bowl game eligible. The Chippewas have won the last six games against Ohio and currently hold a 27-5-2 record in the series.

In Week 11, Central Michigan lost 38-28 to Western Michigan. However, running back Marion Lukes has been consistent in his performance all year and leads the conference in all-purpose yards with an average of 138.10 yards per game.

On the other hand, the Ohio Bobcats are coming off a 20-10 victory against Buffalo, with linebacker Keye Thompson earning the Mac East Division Defensive Player of the Week award for Week 11. Thompson led the Bobcats’ defense in the win over the Buffalos and recorded a team-best of 13 tackles and 12 solo stops. He also recorded three tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Central Michigan vs. Ohio Predictions

Covers.com: Ohio should win

Staff writes: "This is a game Ohio should win, but it’s hard to see them running away with it. Neither team is going to put up points in bunches, and ultimately, this should be a game that the Bobcats win by controlling the action rather than moving up and down the field at will. I’m taking the Under on Wednesday night."

ESPN: 75.7% Ohio wins

According to ESPN Matchup Predictor, The Ohio Bobcats have a 75.7% chance of betting Central Michigan on Wednesday night.

Action Network: Pick Ohio -10.5

Staff writes: "This game has 'blowout' written all over it. Central Michigan can't stop anything at the moment, and with all of its struggles in the secondary, Rourke should have a huge game. Even though Ohio has struggled to run the ball, the fact that Central Michigan allows 4.7 yards per carry doesn't give me much confidence that it's actually going to slow down a Bobcat offense that's still top-50 in Success Rate.

On the other side, I don't know how Central Michigan is going to move the ball effectively if it can't run the ball. Miami (OH) and San Diego State are the only two teams to run for over 150 yards against Ohio's defense, which means the Chippewas' offensive success is going to be in Bauer's hands. That's not a good scenario given how bad he's been as a passer this season."

Pickswise: Pick Ohio -9.5

Staff writes: "Ohio has the edge on both sides of the ball behind the MAC’s top defensive unit. Not only are they the best defense in the MAC, but Ohio ranks 5th in total defense among FBS teams and has the number one rush defense in terms of EPA/Play. I expect the Bobcats’ defense to come up with big plays as it’s done all season considering Central Michigan ranks 117th in finishing drives and Chippewas’ QB Jase Bauer ranks 107th in EPA among 146 qualifying FBS quarterbacks. With all things considered, I’m taking the Bobcats to cover at home."

How to watch Central Michigan vs. Ohio: TV channel, streaming

The Central Michigan Chippewas kick-off against the Ohio Bobcats at 7:00 p.m., ET on ESPNU.

NCAA odds Week 12: Central Michigan vs. Ohio lines, betting odds

The Bobcats are favorites to defeat the Chippewas, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread favorite: Ohio (-11)

Moneyline: Ohio (-440); Central Michigan (+322)

Total: 47 points

Central Michigan Chippewas Football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Central Michigan 7-31 Michigan State, Final

Week 2: Central Michigan 45-42 New Hampshire, Final

Week 3: Central Michigan 17-41 Notre Dame, Final

Week 4: Central Michigan 34-30 South Alabama, Final

Week 5: Central Michigan 26-23 Eastern Michigan, Final

Week 6: Central Michigan 13-37 Buffalo, Final

Week 7: Central Michigan 17-10 Akron, Final

Week 8: Central Michigan 17-24 Ball State, Final

Week 9: Bye Week

Week 10: Central Michigan 37-31 Northern Illinois, Final

Week 11: Central Michigan 28-38 Western Michigan, Final

Week 12: Wed. 11/15: Central Michigan vs. Ohio, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPNU

Week 13: Fri. 11/24: Central Michigan vs. Toledo, 12 p.m., ET, TBD

Ohio Bobcats Football 2023 schedule and results

Week 1: Ohio 13-20 San Diego State, Final

Week 2: Ohio 27-10 Long Island University , Final

Week 3: Ohio 17-10 Florida Atlantic, Final

Week 4: Ohio 10-7 Iowa State, Final

Week 5: Ohio 38-7 Bowling Green , Final

Week 6: Bye Week

Week 7: Ohio 42-17 Kent State, Final

Week 8: Ohio 13-23 Northern Illinois, Final

Week 9: Ohio 20-17 Western Michigan, Final

Week 10: Ohio 16-30 Miami (OH), Final

Week 11: Ohio 20-10 Buffalo, Final

Week 12: Wed. 11/15: Central Michigan vs. Ohio, 7:00 p.m., ET, ESPNU

Week 13: Fri. 11/24: Ohio vs. Akron, 12 p.m., ET, TBD

