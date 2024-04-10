Central Michigan uses mercy rule to take down Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. – While the weather was nice in East Lansing on Tuesday, it wasn’t a nice Tuesday for Michigan State’s baseball team.

The Spartans welcomed in in-state foe Central Michigan and it turned into a 10-0 mercy rule win for the Chippewas in seven innings.

The loss dropped MSU to 14-16 this season and improved CMU to 11-22.

Michigan State baseball coach Jake Boss Jr. said to MSU Athletics after the game, “I’m embarrassed by what happened; I will take it, I clearly didn’t have these guys ready to play. We didn’t attack like we say we wanted to. When you don’t attack the hitters and when you don’t attack the opponent, you’re passive, you end up walking a bunch of guys, hitting a bunch of guys, and putting weak swings on pitches, and you end up getting beat 10 to nothing. They certainly handled it a lot better than we did because they went right after us and clearly, we didn’t do the same to them.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.