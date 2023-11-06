Central Michigan: NCAA has joined investigation into Connor Stalions on sideline

Central Michigan athletic director Amy Folan released a statement Monday saying the investigation into whether former Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on the Chippewas sideline for the season opener against Michigan State is still ongoing in tandem with the NCAA.

“Central Michigan continues its review of the matter in cooperation with the NCAA,” Folan said in a statement obtained by college football reporter Nicole Auerbach. “As this is an ongoing NCAA enforcement matter, we are unable to provide further comment at this time.”

Stalions resigned Friday after emerging as the main suspect in Michigan football’s alleged sign-stealing scandal. He reportedly refused to cooperate with any internal or external investigations or discussions.

TRENDING: Michigan football losing the perception battle as fury mounts

Latest from CMU — the investigation into the man on the sideline who looks like Connor Stalions is part of the NCAA investigation: pic.twitter.com/Z1LsRCXpJ4 — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 6, 2023

Once Stalions’ name became a hot-button topic in the college football world, people dug through old games to see if they could find him on the sideline. Pictures and videos emerged of a man that looked like Stalions disguised as a CMU staffer at Spartan Stadium.

Potential photo of then-Michigan assistant Connor Stalions on the sideline in Central Michigan gear as it faced Michigan State on Sept. 1, 2023 at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

He was initially suspended with pay by Michigan on Oct. 20 after the NCAA launched an investigation into his alleged ticket purchases at Big Ten stadiums ahead of those teams' games against the Wolverines over the past three seasons. Evidence reportedly turned up at 12 different Big Ten schools and across other conferences.

Stalions is a retired captain from the U.S. Marine Corps and graduate of the United States Naval Academy. He was hired as an off-field analyst for Michigan in May 2022 after volunteering for several seasons.

[ MUST LISTEN: Make "Hail Yes!" your go-to Michigan Wolverines podcast, available anywhere you listen to podcasts (Apple, Spotify) ]

The Wolverines, with Stalions at the center of the scheme, were allegedly stealing opposing team's signs, violating NCAA rules that prohibit in-person, on-campus scouting and the audio or video recording of signals.

Other Big Ten administrators are pushing for more punishment to be handed down before the end of the season, but as of now only Stalions has been punished.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh denied having knowledge of the alleged actions in October.

"I want to make it clear that I, and my staff, will fully cooperate with the investigation into this matter," Harbaugh said in a statement. "I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed staff members or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment. I have no awareness of anyone on our staff having done that or having directed that action."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Central Michigan: NCAA joins their investigation into Connor Stalions