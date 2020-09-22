Central Michigan president: Decision on Mid-American Conference fall football coming soon

Amy Folan faces long-term challenges as Central Michigan's new athletic director, including much-needed leadership in combating the COVID-19 pandemic and financial shortcomings within her department.

She was hired Tuesday as the replacement for Michael Alford, who resigned June 15 to take a fundraising position with Florida State's athletic department. Folan is on a four-year contract with an annual base salary of $290,000.

One of her immediate responsibilities will be working with university president Bob Davies about the school's stance on holding a fall football season. Right now, the Mid-American Conference is waiting until the spring.

But there's momentum to play this fall, especially after the Big Ten reversed course Sept. 16. MAC presidents met Saturday to consider bringing back football this fall but did not vote.

[ Big Ten football reinstated: Here's what we know about when they'll play, daily testing ]

The presidents are expected to consult again later this week. Davies said a final decision on playing in the fall or waiting until the spring will be made by Monday at the latest.

"I do anticipate that the announcement or the decision would be made earlier than that," Davies said Tuesday. "The key thing is the presidents are focusing on the testing, the protocols and how we all ensure the safety for our student-athletes, our coaches, as well as the community and the university."

View photos Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain walks his team out to the field Oct. 26, 2019, before playing Buffalo at UB Stadium in Buffalo, New York. More

The MAC was the first FBS conference to cancel the fall football season back on Aug. 8. Three days later, the Big Ten postponed in hopes of competing in the spring. However, the Big Ten is now returning the weekend of Oct. 24 with a nine-game schedule.

Windsor: Big Ten should be honest: Money, not safety, rules in football's return

On Monday, Miami (Ohio) quarterback Brett Gabbert — brother of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Blaine Gabbert — posted a video on Twitter of MAC football players asking a question to their athletic directors and presidents: "Why can't we play?"

Five in-state players were included in the video: Eastern Michigan linebacker Tariq Speights and tight end Thomas Odukoya, Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore and cornerback Calin Crawford and CMU linebacker Troy Brown.

"To our university athletic directors, presidents and commissioner (Jon Steinbrecher), we feel like the necessary precautions have been put in place," Speights said. "We ask you to give us a chance to play MACtion this fall."

[ MAC commissioner details canceling fall football: It's about health, not money ]

We all have the same goal and that’s to play football this fall! #MACtion @MACSports pic.twitter.com/xl9fqgp6Gh — Brett Gabbert (@BrettGabbert) September 21, 2020

Before becoming CMU's athletic director, Folan served as the executive senior associate athletics director at the University of Texas and watched over the athletic fundraising efforts of the Longhorn Foundation.

Texas is in the Big-12 — a conference that is already playing football this season and never planned for a spring season. Yet Folan didn't have much to add about the MAC's impending decision.

She won't officially begin her tenure until Oct. 5.

"I look forward to working with our conference peers on a safe return to competition once I'm aboard here at CMU," she said.

View photos Western Michigan wide receiver Skyy Moore (24) receives a pass during the Battle for the Cannon between Western Michigan and Central Michigan on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich. More

Story continues