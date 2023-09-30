Central Michigan outlasts Eastern Michigan, 26-23; GLIAC, MIAA scores

MOUNT PLEASANT — Marion Lukes ran for a go-ahead 24-yard touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Central Michigan held off Eastern Michigan, 26-23, on Saturday in a Mid-American Conference opener for both teams.

EMU went on a 14-play drive to get into field-goal range, but Jesus Gomez missed a 46-yarder with 51 seconds left.

Gomez also had an extra-point attempted blocked and returned the other way by Dakota Cochran to give CMU two points for a tie at 16-all.

Jase Bauer was 19 of 26 for 218 yards with a touchdown and interception for Central Michigan (3-2). Myles Bailey rushed for 92 yards and Bauer had a touchdown on the ground.

The Chippewas fell to the Eagles, 38-19, a year ago.

Austin Smith also had a passing and rushing touchdown for Eastern Michigan (2-3). Smith was 20 of 26 for 186 yards and he carried it 19 times for 91 yards. Tanner Knue caught seven passes for 68 yards and a score. EMU has missed two of its last four extra-point attempts after making 107 in a row.

Central Michigan announced a crowd of 28,323, the largest at Kelly/Shorts Stadium since 2016.

More MAC

Western Michigan 42, Ball State 24: Treyson Bourguet was 24-for-39 for 328 yards and three touchdowns for the host Broncos (2-3, 1-1 MAC). All three scoring passes went to Anthony Sambucci, who had five catches for 73 yards. Zahir Abdus-Salaam had 53 yards rushing and two TDs and Jalen Buckley added 50 yards and a score as the Broncos outrushed the Cardinals (1-4, 0-1), 133-48.

GLIAC

Davenport 52, Michigan Tech 38: Michigan Tech (1-4) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter on a pair of Will Ark touchdowns. Davenport (4-0) rallied to trim the deficit to 24-14 at halftime and outscored MTU, 38-14, for the comeback win. Davenport quarterback Jason Whittaker completed 24 passes for 361 yards and five touchdowns. Kyshawn Richards rushed for 147 yards and one touchdown on five carries.

Ferris State 78, Northern Michigan 3: The host Bulldogs (3-1) had a perfect day on homecoming over Northern Michigan (0-5). Ferris scored touchdowns on each of its first nine possessions. The Bulldogs had 497 rushing yards, led by Trinidad Chambliss with 125 and two touchdowns. They scored eight rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns in the route.

MIAA

Albion 44, Kalamazoo 17: Luke Lovell was 21-for-27 for 306 yards and three touchdowns for Albion (5-0). Phillip Jones-Price ran for 106 yards and one touchdown on 18 carries and Nevin Dent and Colby Taylor-Browning added rushing touchdowns. Josh Nichols was 23-for-43 for 271 yards and one touchdown for Kalamazoo (1-4).

Alma 70, Trine (Ind.) 30: Carter St. John connected on deep touchdown passes all game, finishing 12-for-13 for 385 yards and six total touchdowns for host Alma (5-0). Devon Frenchko was his favorite target, catching four passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns and running back Eddie Williams had two total touchdowns.

Hope 30, Adrian 21: Chance Strickland had 13 carries for 78 yards and the three touchdowns while splitting backfield duty with Elijah Smith, who had 134 yards on 13 carries for visiting Hope (4-1). Zach Trainor threw for 202 yards and one touchdown and ran for 92. Mark Lopez was 11-for-22 193 yards and three touchdowns through the air for Adrian (1-4). Salvatore Patierno added 106 yards on the ground and Keontae Townsend had seven catches for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Olivet 40, Alfred State (N.Y.) 19: Dontal Wright ran for 169 yards and three touchdowns for host Olivet (2-2). Thomas Foust was 12-18 for 187 yards and one touchdown to Kevin Lebron-Hill.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Central Michigan outlasts Eastern Michigan, 26-23; GLIAC, MIAA scores