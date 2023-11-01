Central Michigan football's Jim McElwain addresses Connor Stalions investigation after win

MOUNT PLEASANT — Jase Bauer threw for one touchdown and rushed for two more, Marion Lukes had 202 yards rushing and a score, and Central Michigan held off Northern Illinois, 37-31, on a snowy Tuesday night.

Bauer gave CMU a 37-11 lead with 6:32 remaining in the third quarter. But NIU answered two plays later when Rocky Lombardi connected with Trayvon Rudolph on a 72-yard score to begin a stretch of 20 straight points.

After the game, CMU head coach Jim McElwain addressed the school's decision to investigate claims that suspended Michigan football staffer Connor Stalions was on the Chippewas' sideline during the season opener at Michigan State.

"We obviously are aware of a picture floating around with the sign-stealer guy," McElwain said. "Our people are doing everything they can to get to the bottom of it. I certainly don't condone it in any way, shape or form.

"I do know that his name was on none of passes that were let out. We'll just keep tracing it back, and tracing it back. And try to figure it out."

Stalions, the center of the NCAA investigation on Michigan's purported sign-stealing scheme, is thought by many to be seen in video on CMU's sideline during the Sept. 1 game in East Lansing. The scheme reportedly included Stalions buying tickets to dozens of games of U-M opponents over the last few seasons.

The NIU defense forced a three-and-out with 1:42 remaining in the fourth to get another chance on offense. But the Huskies turned it over on third down when Nahree Biggins made his first interception of the season.

NIU finished 0-for-10 on third down.

Central Michigan (5-4, 3-2 Mid-American Conference) needs one win in its final three games — Western Michigan, Ohio and Toledo — to become bowl eligible.

The Chippewas, who entered averaging 138 yards on the ground, finished with a season-high 331 yards rushing and four touchdowns. Bauer threw for 116 yards and rushed for 106.

Antario Brown, ranked second in the MAC with 676 rushing yards, had 167 yards rushing for Northern Illinois (4-5, 3-2), which had a three-game winning streak snapped. Lombardi was 19 of 34 for 288 yards with three touchdowns and one interception.

