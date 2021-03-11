Central Michigan football to visit Notre Dame, ex-coach Brian Kelly, in 2023

Kirkland Crawford, Detroit Free Press
·1 min read
Central Michigan football added a huge opponent, and a familiar face, to its 2023 schedule.

On Thursday, the school announced it would play at Notre Dame on Sept. 16 of that year in the first-ever meeting between the Chippewas and the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame, one of the iconic programs in all of college football, is led by Brian Kelly, the head coach in South Bend since 2010. The Irish are coming off an undefeated regular season and a berth into the College Football Playoff, where they lost to eventual national champion Alabama.

Kelly coached CMU from 2004-06, going 19-16 and winning the Mid-American Conference in his final season before leaving for Cincinnati.

"I am thrilled for our student-athletes to be able to play on a national stage at this iconic venue," Folan said. "Playing such a storied football program, coached by former CMU head coach Brian Kelly, will allow us to engage and celebrate with our CMU family and showcase all the great things happening here at Central Michigan University."

CMU will also play at Michigan State and South Alabama and host New Hampshire in non-conference games in 2023.

Contact Kirkland Crawford: kcrawford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @HiKirkHere.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Central Michigan football to visit Notre Dame, Brian Kelly, in 2023

