Central Michigan football players practicing on both sides of ball after opt-outs

Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain is thankful for the SEC, a league he is familiar with from his tenure as Florida's coach 2015-17.

So, McElwain watched the conference kickoff Saturday, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, with a sense of normalcy.

"Felt like a real football Saturday," McElwain said Monday. "I think it felt that way for a lot of people in this country, so my hat's off to them. My hat's off to their conference being transparent and doing that all along the way."

But he only had time to focus on the SEC because he has been forced to wait.

Central Michigan coach Jim McElwain talks with reporters during MAC media day at Ford Field on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.

Even when the Big Ten announced Sept. 16 its return to a fall season Oct. 24, Mid-American Conference commissioner John Steinbrecher sent his message: "Currently there are no plans to play a fall season in any sport. We are focused on ... competitive experiences in the spring."

On Friday, the MAC gave another statement: "MACtion is Back."

The vote from the conference's 12 presidents was unanimous. The six-game conference-only schedule begins Nov. 4, and means McElwain won't have to wait until the spring to coach again. CMU started fall practice Monday in hopes of defending its MAC West championship, but the shortened schedule presents unique challenges.

"There are no do-overs, right?" McElwain said. "You don't get that tune-up game, or however you look at that, before you get into conference. Everything is magnified from the standpoint of, 'Look, we don't get an opportunity to mess up.' I guess that's a good way to say it."

Central Michigan football coach Jim McElwain speaks to reporters on a WebEx video conference Monday, Sept. 28, 2020, before the team's first day of fall practice.

Four of his players have opted out: former Michigan defensive lineman Deron Irving-Bey, running back Josh Crawford, defensive lineman Jacques Bristol and defensive back Trey Jones. Irving-Bey, who transferred to CMU in 2018, has yet to play a snap for the Chippewas.

"That was a choice," McElwain said. "Everything we have done is really tried to inform the players and let them make the best decisions as far as their health and their feelings."

Only nine true freshmen will play this season; the other 14 decided to wait until January to enroll. As grayshirts, they'll have a full spring and summer of preparation. Acting as 2021 recruits, these 14 players will have four-year eligibility through the 2025 season.

McElwain expects to be without 20 players he would have had if there was a full fall schedule. Defensive back Kyron McKinnie-Harper, an ex-Detroit Cass Tech standout, is no longer enrolled at the university. He is at the Isabella County Jail on a computer crime charge, according to Central Michigan Life, the school's student newspaper.

Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Kyron McKinnie-Harper covers Miami (Ohio) RedHawks receiver Jack Sorenson during the first half of the MAC championship game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit.