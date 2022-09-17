Central Michigan football notches first win of season, 41-0 over Bucknell

MOUNT PLEASANT — Lew Nichols III ran for 166 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns and Central Michigan dominated Bucknell in a 41-0 win on Saturday.

The Chippewas (1-2) posted their last shutout almost a year to the date when they beat Robert Morris 45-0 at home on Sept. 11, 2021. Nichols has led Central Michigan in rushing in 10 of its last 11 games.

Nichols scored twice in the second quarter on runs of 3 and 15 yards for a 20-0 Central Michigan advantage before halftime. The Chippewas got on the board when Daniel Richardson threw 10-yard touchdown to Joel Wilson to end a 12-play, 80-yard drive.

Richardson threw for 198 yards and two touchdowns, and in a reserve role after Richardson’s departure, Jase Bauer ran for two scores from 10 and 8 yards out.

Ethan Grady threw for 96 yards for Bucknell (0-3).

MIAA

Albion 49, Rose-Hulman (Ind.) 17: Luke Lovell was 15-for-23 for 321 yards and six touchdowns and a rushing TD for visiting Albion (3-0). Mark Tocco had six catches for 129 yards and two touchdowns and Brendan Teal added three catches for 60 yards and two TDs.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Central Michigan football gets first win of 2022, 41-0 over Bucknell