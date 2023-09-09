Central Michigan football boots last-second FG to beat New Hampshire at home

MOUNT PLEASANT — Tristan Mattson kicked a 47-yard field goal as time expired, giving Central Michigan a wild 45-42 victory over FCS-foe New Hampshire on Saturday.

Central Michigan’s Bert Emanuel Jr. passed for 193 yards and had another 101 yards on the ground. He threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more.

Mattson’s clutch kick capped an exciting fourth quarter in which the Chippewas blew a 14-point lead before driving 43 yards in 13 plays and taking the final 3:07 off the clock.

On a third-and-10 play near the 9-minute mark of the fourth quarter, Emanuel hit Jesse Prewitt III on a 32-yard touchdown connection to give the Chippewas a 14-point lead. The 32-yard drive began when New Hampshire wide receiver Caleb Burke threw incomplete when the Wildcats tried to convert on fourth down from their side of the field.

The Wildcats charged right back after the touchdown, driving 65 yards in nine plays capped by Dylan Laube’s 2-yard touchdown run. After UNH forced a punt, Max Brosmer hooked up with Laube for a 71-yard touchdown play that tied the score at 42. The pass was little more than a lateral on a busted play, but it resulted in the game’s fourth touchdown of at least 66 yards.

The Chippewas (1-1) then took possession at their own 28 and drove to Mattson’s winning kick.

Laube, one of the top triple-threat players in FCS, had 295 yards receiving, 30 yards rushing and 46 return yards for a total of 371 all-purpose yards. His receiving yardage was the FCS record for a running back. He scored three touchdowns – one rushing and two receiving.

Brosmer completed 32 of 50 passes for 493 yards with four touchdowns and one interception for the Wildcats (1-1).

CMU’s Myles Bailey rushed for 106 yards and had one touchdown.

The Chippewas led 28-21 after an explosive first half that saw Emmanuel’s 66-yard touchdown run and an 80-yard touchdown pass from Brosmer to Laube that was followed up on the ensuing kickoff by Marion Lukes’ 86-yard return for a Central Michigan touchdown.

More MAC

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — LeQuint Allen ran for three touchdowns in the first half, Syracuse scored on six consecutive possessions and the Orange routed Western Michigan, 48-7, on Saturday.

Jalen Buckley ran 75 yards for a score on Western Michigan’s second play from scrimmage to give the Broncos (1-1) a 7-0 lead but then Syracuse’s offense took over, scoring 38 unanswered points. Free safety Jason Simmons returned a pick-six 84 yards with time running out in the first half to give the Orange (2-0) a 45-7 lead.

Oronde Gadsden, Syracuse’s leading receiver and pre-season All-American, rolled his ankle on the Orange’s second play from scrimmage and did not return. He was on the sidelines with crutches and a boot.

Syracuse, which amassed 677 yards in its 65-0 win over Colgate, accumulated 496 against the Broncos.

Western Michigan committed nine penalties, including three that kept a Syracuse drive alive, leading to an 18-yard touchdown run by quarterback Garrett Shrader and a 24-7 lead.

Shrader was 19 of 30 for 286 yards and a touchdown, all in the first half. Carlos Del Rio-Wilson took over after intermission.

Broncos quarterback Jack Salopek was sacked three times and finished 15 of 22 for 110 yards and an interception. Buckley was held to 12 yards after his 75-yard touchdown run.

Allen scored on two runs from one yard out and from the two. Ten different receivers caught passes for the Orange. Donovan Brown scored on an 86-yard pass from Shrader.

GLIAC

Davenport 24, Bowie State (Md.) 19: Myren Harris had 16 carries for 134 yards and a touchdown for host Davenport (2-0), which came away with four interceptions, including Chris Thompson's at the goal line with under 20 seconds to play. Jason Whittaker was 11-for-27 for 164 yards passing and a TD.

Lake Erie (Ohio) 24, Northern Michigan 21: Corey Polk's 2-yard touchdown run with 46 seconds remaining lifted visiting Lake Erie (1-1), who scored 17 unanswered in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback. Polk had three rushing scores. Tyquan Cox had 23 carriers for 120 yards for NMU (0-2).

Michigan Tech 45, Hillsdale 20: Alex Fries was 18-for-27 for 258 yards and three touchdowns for host Michigan Tech (1-0), which also got a 47-yard fumble return for the touchdown by Samuel Kinne in a 21-point second quarter to pull away. Ethan Champney caught seven passes for 148 yards and two of those TDs. Michael Herzog had 28 carries for 106 yards and a TD for Hillsdale (0-2), who converted on just 2 of 13 third downs and committed three turnovers.

Wayne State 31, Missouri S&T 24: Jayden Waddell was only 3-for-7 for 60 yards, but his 57-yard touchdown pass to Te'Avion Warren early in the fourth quarter proved to be the difference for the host Warriors (1-1). Warren had three grabs for 106 yards and D'Marco Singleton added 10 carries for 87 yards and a touchdown. Elijah Fowlkes had 12 tackles, 10 solo.

MIAA

Defiance (Ohio) 34, Adrian 17: Brady Raymond was 6-for-15 for 110 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for host Adrian (0-2), which was nearly doubled-up on total yards, 399-209. Both TD passes went to Ben Coloske, who had four catches for 80 yards. Jordan Ambrose and Tyshaun Freeman combined for 250 yards rushing and three TDs for Defiance.

Hope 42, Loras (Iowa) 28: Chance Strickland had 26 carriers for 127 yards and two touchdowns and Elijah Smith added 139 yards rushing and a TD for host Hope (1-1). Zach Trainor was 11-for-21 passing for 181 yards, two touchdowns and an interception as Hope collected 477 total yards. Terrell Harris had a 90-yard punt return for a touchdown.

Kalamazoo 48, Kenyon (Ohio) 16: Josh Nichols was 19-for-36 for 269 yards, one touchdown and four interceptions for visiting Kalamazoo (2-0), which led at one point, 42-9. Dillon Gacki had a 60-yard fumble return for a touchdown and, in the second half, Dawson Skupin had two touchdown passes. Jon Brunette added 91 yards on 13 carries and two TDs.

Wooster (Ohio) 24, Olivet 22: Falling behind, 21-0, at halftime, Evan Ormsby was 15-for-30 for 171 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions for visiting Olivet (1-1). Samuel Kunnujl had 17 carriers for 136 yards, but the four total turnovers hurt Olivet, who outgained Wooster (1-1), 446-360.

