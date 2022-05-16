Central Michigan Chippewas Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Central Michigan Chippewas Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Central Michigan Chippewas Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule

Lew Nichols, RB Soph.

It’s now his fourth year in the mix, but he might not have to do everything again.

There’s a chance the First Team All-MAC performer ends up ceding time to a healthy Kobe Lewis and sees his workload lessened, but the 5-10, 220-pounder has the potential take over the offense.

He was the workhorse last year with 341 carries for 1,848 yards and 16 touchdowns along with 40 catches for 338 yards and two scores.

Daniel Richardson, QB Soph.

5-10, 205. 254-417 (61%), 3,347 yards, 28 touchdowns, 8 INT with 1 rushing TD over the last two years

Joel Wilson, TE Jr.

6-4, 250. 31 catches for 429 yards (11.3 ypc), 6 TD last year

Kobe Lewis, RB Jr.

5-11, 220. Missed last season, 297 career carries, 1,579 yards (5.3 ypc), 18 TDs, 40 catches, 270 yards (6.8 ypc), 1 TD

Donte Kent, CB Soph.

5-11, 185. 72 tackles, 2 INT, 15 broken up passes in two seasons

Kyle Moretti, LB Soph.

6-0, 230. 48 tackles, 1 sack, 4 TFL, 1 FF

Jacques Bristol, DT Jr.

6-1, 302. 64 tackles, 5.5 sacks, 13 TFL, 3 broken up passes

Thomas Incoom, DE Sr.

6-4, 260. 28 tackes, 4 sacks, 8.5 TFL

Marshall Meeder, PK Soph.

5-11, 185. 25-of-34 FGs, 65-of-67 extra points – 140 points – in two seasons

Rolliann Sturkey, CB Sr.

5-11, 183. 36 tackles, 1 TFL, 3 broken up passes last season

