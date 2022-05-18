Auburn makes top six for four-star DL Darron Reed
Auburn will be battling LSU, Miami, Ohio State, Texas A&M, and Florida State.
The Oregon State women’s basketball team has added transfer guard Shalexxus Aaron to its roster for the 2022-23 season, head coach Scott Rueck announced Monday. “I have been a big fan of Shallexus for a long time,” Rueck said.
Who are the top 10 UConn players going into the 2022 college football season?
Central Michigan College Football Preview 2022: Team breakdown, season prediction, keys to the campaign, and what you need to know
ID and Discovery+ have unveiled their true crime slate for the 2022-23 upfront season, with four new TV series, including reboots of the classic podcasts Disappeared and Who The (Bleep) Did I Marry?, six new specials, including the Armie Hammer-focused House of Hammer (wt), nine returning series, two new podcasts, Hot and Deadly and Deadliest […]
Who are the top 10 BYU players going into the 2022 college football season?
After realizing he won, the man “stumbled into the shower” and headed to work.
Defensive end Noah Potter announced that, after leaving Ohio State in late April, he's joining Luke Fickell's Bearcats in Cincinnati.
Barring one or more settlements, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson eventually will stand trial in 22 different cases with 22 different juries regarding claims made by 22 different massage therapists. Last week, Watson testified in one of the pre-trial depositions that a massage ended with the therapist crying, according to Brent Schrotenboer of USA Today. Watson [more]
St. Xavier grad Justin Thomas isn't pleased with how much golf fans are paying for beer at Southern Hills, which is hosting the 2022 PGA Championship.
On Monday's episode of 'Undisputed,' Skip Bayless relayed what Lil Wayne overheard from his courtside seat during the Suns' Game 7 loss to the Mavericks.
Orlando won the No. 1 pick but wasn't the only winner of the NBA draft lottery. Who else saw their prospects boosted by a favorable draw?
Charles Barkley is known for his outlandish takes about pretty much everything, but this one won't sit well with most Warriors fans.
When asked about Phil Mickelson's absence from the PGA Championship, Tiger Woods expressed his disappointment.
“It was one of, if not, the greatest shots of my career,” Player said.
What does ESPN say about the future of Ohio State football's defense, and do you agree? #GoBucks
The 15-time major champ made a subtle change to his bag.
Here's the complete 2022 NCAA softball tournament bracket if you'd like to see the path Ohio State must travel. #GoBucks
His Major League debut occurred more suddenly than he would have liked on Tuesday night, but Chicago Cubs pitcher Brandon Hughes made the most of the occasion as he made big-league history at the Friendly Confines.
Check out our best- and worst-case scenarios for each Big Ten team this upcoming season
Despite lottery drop, Detroit Pistons should have plethora of enticing options in 2022 NBA draft, perhaps Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray