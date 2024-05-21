Central Iowa United soccer teams advance in postseason

May 20—STATE CENTER — Baxter senior Ben Richardson scored five times, Aiden Downs added three goals and Colfax-Mingo senior Austin Lane delivered three assists to lead the Central Iowa United boys soccer team to a 10-1 win over Boone during Class 3A Substate 4 action on Tuesday.

Central Iowa United won a playoff match against the Toreadors for the second straight season after scoring five goals in each half.

Richardson added an assist to his five goals and now has 10 goals and a team-best 11 assists this season. Downs also chipped in an assist and now has nine goals this spring.

Ben Richardson

The three assists for Lane pushes his season total to eight. Jack Seyller scored his fourth goal of the season and Maddux Bennett tallied his first career goal in the victory.

Lucas Barnes, Ian Beattie and Cooper Lenz all dished out one assist. It was the first career assist for Lenz and Barnes, the team's starting goalie, made 14 saves. Tayesen Parker collected the first two saves of his career.

Central Iowa United (6-9) had a 22-3 advantage in shots and a 15-1 surplus in shots on goal.

Dylan Bolton scored Boone's goal, Moritz Friesecke made the assist and Ben Seligman collected four saves. Boone retires at 3-11.

Central Iowa United faced 3A No. 3 ADM (14-1) in the substate semifinals on Monday night in Adel.

Austin Lane

GIRLS

Central Iowa United 2, Wright County 0

Colfax-Mingo sophomore Lilyan Hadsall had one goal and one assist, Baxter sophomore Ashlyn Finch added to her team-best goal total and the Central Iowa United girls soccer team registered its first-ever postseason victory following a 2-0 triumph over Wright County on Friday.

Central Iowa United led the 2A Region 1 matchup 1-0 at halftime. It took 34 shots and put 20 on goal.

It was the team-best ninth goal of the season for Finch, while Hadsall now has eight goals and a team-best seven assists.

Addison Turner added an assist for CIU, which improved to 5-10. Annabelle Heller made three saves in goal.

Central Iowa United advanced to play Iowa Falls-Alden (11-6) at 7 p.m. on Tuesday in Iowa Falls. Wright County ends its season at 2-12.

Central Iowa United logo