Central Iowa United girls down Perry

May 13—STATE CENTER — Colfax-Mingo sophomore Lilyan Hadsall's hat trick led the Central Iowa United girls soccer team to a come-from-behind win over Perry on Thursday.

Central Iowa United trailed the Lady Jays 2-0 at halftime but scored four times in the final 40 minutes during a 4-2 victory in Heart of Iowa Athletic Conference play.

Hadsall scored three times and Colfax-Mingo freshman Brooklyn Yanske scored the other goal to lead the hosts.

Colfax-Mingo sophomore Emmalyn Buchman and Baxter freshman Ashlyn Finch had one assist apiece and C-M senior Cassidy Smith tallied nine saves.

Central Iowa United (4-10, 2-1 in the conference) registered 23 shots and seven shots on goal in the win. Perry dropped to 4-13 overall and 1-2 in the conference.

West Central Valley 5, Central Iowa United 0

Sara Titkova registered a hat trick and Meleah Speichinger also scored twice and had one assist as West Central Valley downed Central Iowa United on Friday.

The Wildcats (6-10) led the non-conference match 3-0 at halftime as Titkova made it 1-0 in the 7th minute and 3-0 in the 40th minute. She completed the hat trick with 6:38 to play in the match.

West Central Valley freshman goalie Rhowen Miller made nine saves.

Pella Christian 5, Central Iowa United 1

Yanske scored Central Iowa United's goal and Hadsall delivered the assist, but Pella Christian led 3-1 at halftime and scored twice in the second half during a 5-1 non-conference road win on Monday.

Smith made nine saves, and CIU tallied 14 shots and put six on goal. Hadsall tallied her team-leading sixth assist.

Esther Ford registered two goals and one assist for the Eagles (8-7) and Danie Roose made six saves.

BOYS

Bondurant-Farrar 1, Central Iowa United 0

BONDURANT — Neither Central Iowa United nor Bondurant-Farrar found the back of the net during regulation or two overtime periods, but the Bluejays escaped with a 1-0 win in a shootout on Monday.

Central Iowa United took 12 shots and put six of them on goal. Lucas Barnes made 12 saves and now has 116 this season, which ranks sixth in Class 3A.

West Central Valley 8, Central Iowa United 1

STATE CENTER — Nate Gerling scored twice and made six saves during his 71 minutes in goal, and West Central Valley scored four times in each half and downed Central Iowa United 8-1 on Friday.

Aiden Brandon also scored twice and Gabe Gerling dished out two assists. The Wildcats (11-3) attempted 22 shots and put 12 on goal.

