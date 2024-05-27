Central Iowa United boys eliminated by No. 3 ADM

May 26—ADEL — Lucas Barnes made eight saves, but the Central Iowa United boys soccer team was eliminated from the postseason following a 5-0 loss to Class 3A No. 3 ADM on May 20.

The top-seeded Tigers led 3-0 at halftime and added a pair of goals in the second half of the 3A Substate 4 semifinal matchup.

Central Iowa United (6-10) had five shots and placed three of them on goal. The Tigers totaled 17 shots and put 12 on goal.

Cael Orban led ADM (15-2) with one goal and two assists, while Peyton Meier added one goal and one assist.

ADM lost 4-0 in the substate championship match to ninth-ranked Cedar Rapids Washington.

Central Iowa United logo