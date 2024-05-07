Central Iowa United boys down Creston, fall to Van Meter

May 6—STATE CENTER — Baxter's Ben Richardson tallied a hat trick, Andrew Tollefson added to his team-leading goal count for the season and the Central Iowa United boys soccer team blasted Creston 10-0 on April 29.

CIU led 8-0 at halftime before scoring twice in the second half.

Tollefson finished with two goals and three assists in the win and now has a team-high 12 goals and a team-best seven assists.

Richardson added three goals, Jack Seyller scored twice and Colfax-Mingo's Gage Byal chipped in two assists.

Aiden Downs tallied one goal and one assist and the other goals were scored by Colfax-Mingo's Austin Lane and Aidan Andersen. Gage Sawyer also had one assist.

It was Lane's ninth goal of the season, while Byal delivered his third assist.

CIU registered 22 shots and put 14 of them on goal. Lucas Barnes made one save and now has 92 saves this season.

Central Iowa United improved to 4-7 on the season, while Creston dropped to 3-8. Seven of the Panthers' eight losses have ended in a shutout.

Van Meter 3, Central Iowa United 1

STATE CENTER — Tollefson scored in the first half, but Central Iowa United allowed two second-half goals in a 3-1 non-conference loss to Van Meter on April 23.

Lane delivered the assist for CIU. The win for Van Meter was its sixth straight but the Bulldogs (9-4) have since lost two matches.

Central Iowa United finished with 11 shots and put three of them on goal. Barnes made 12 saves in his 80 minutes.

GIRLS

CIU lose twice at Boone tournament

BOONE — Colfax-Mingo's Lilyan Hadsall totaled one goal and one assist, but the Central Iowa United girls soccer team lost twice at the Boone tournament on April 27.

CIU fell to host Boone 4-2 and then dropped an 8-0 decision to West Central Valley.

The Toreadors led 3-1 at halftime, and West Central Valley scored seven of its eight goals in the first half.

Haylee Merryman scored the other goal for CIU, which totaled nine shots and put seven of them on goal.

Colfax-Mingo's Cassidy Smith made 14 saves in 50 minutes and now has 99 saves this spring. Annabelle Heller collected three saves in 10 minutes.

It was Hadsall's fourth goal and fifth assist of the season.

Kaylee Chesnut led Boone with one goal and two assists. The Toreadors (4-7) registered 22 shots and put 15 of them on goal.

Central Iowa United took six shots and put one of them on goal against Boone. Smith and Heller collected five saves each.

Sara Titkova had four goals and one assist for West Central Valley (5-7) and Meleah Speichinger totaled three goals and one assist.

Titkova now has 28 goals this season, which ranks tied for fifth in the state and second in Class 1A. It was the 14th goal this season for Speichinger.

Ballard 8, Central Iowa United 0

HUXLEY — McKenzie Dee's hat trick led Ballard to an 8-0 win over Central Iowa United on May 2.

The Bombers led 2-0 at halftime before scoring six times in the second half. Amelia Faubus added two goals for the hosts as the Bombers (3-8) totaled 19 shots and put 12 of them on goal.

Heller made 12 saves for Central Iowa United, which fell to 3-8 this season.