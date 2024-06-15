Central Iowa natives Sammy Smith, Brett Moffit will race at Iowa in the Xfinity Series

NEWTON — For Sammy Smith and Brett Moffitt, it feels good to be back home in central Iowa.

Smith, a Johnston native, is a budding star in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, one level below the top-level Cup Series, as he travels the country trying to climb ladders in the sport. Saturday will be the third time Smith has tackled Iowa Speedway, the "Fastest Short Track on the Planet."

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Sammy Smith (18) celebrates his win in the United Rentals 200 at Phoenix Raceway March 11, 2023, in Avondale, Arizona.

Smith, 20, had his breakout season last year driving for the powerhouse Joe Gibbs Racing team. Smith won his first Xfinity Series race during the spring at Phoenix Raceway in 2023.

In the offseason he switched teams to Jr. Motorsports, owned by two-time Daytona 500 winner Dale Earnhardt Jr. In 2024 Smith has eight top-10 finishes and five top-five finishes.

"I'd always come here as a kid to watch races," Smith said. "It's cool to come back."

The Hy-Vee Perks 250 Xfinity Series race is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Saturday. It will be broadcast on USA Network and on the radio on the Motor Racing Network.

Smith made his Iowa Speedway debut in a 2021 ARCA Menards Series race. In 2022 he finished second in the ARCA race at Iowa.

Xfinity Series Driver Sammy Smith drives during the Iowa Corn 350 practice at NASCAR Summer Race Weekend on Friday, June 14, 2024, in Newton.

Iowa has few short paved ovals to race on in developmental series. So Smith did most of his driving on those types of tracks in Minnesota or North Carolina, he said.

Saturday will be the 21st Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway since 2009. Sunday will be the first Cup Series race here. From 2009 to 2019, Iowa Speedway hosted 20 Xfinity Series and 13 Truck Series races.

Smith will drive Saturday in a car sponsored by Des Moines-based TMC Transportation. In the ARCA races in 2021 and 2022 drivers could move from the bottom to the top. All four corners of the Iowa Speedway were repaved in May, leaving several unknowns, Smith said.

"We probably won't have that this year," Smith said.

Moffitt, 31, a Grimes native, won the 2018 NASCAR Trucks Series race at Iowa Speedway on Father’s Day weekend in front of his family and friends. He also won a Truck Series race at Iowa Speedway in 2019.

Moffitt was 10 years old when he attended the grand opening of the track in 2006. NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace, who designed the track, was there.

"To be a 10-year-old go-kart racer and see a place like this, it's pretty insane and overwhelming," Moffitt said. "So that was really cool and definitely helped spark my interest in motorsports. But that was just my start. We had no idea we'd be where we are today."

Moffitt, who lives in North Carolina, stays with his parents in Grimes when he races at Iowa Speedway. He started racing go-karts with his dad as a hobby, which instilled a strong work ethic, Moffitt said.

"We started as a hobby because he worked all the time and my mom told him we need something to do," Moffitt said.

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver Brett Moffitt is shown at Phoenix Raceway on Nov. 4, 2023.

Moffitt credited central Iowa with giving him a work ethic that's helped him in his career.

"There's really good people, family-oriented, very hard workers. So that's gotten me through a lot in my racing career. I don't feel like if if I (didn't have) that backbone I would still be here today."

Mason Mitchell, a West Des Moines native and 2014 ARCA champion, was scheduled to compete in Friday night's ARCA Menards Series. Mitchell said it's important for Iowa to have a Cup Series race.

"Some people might have lost faith that it wasn't ever going to happen," Mitchell said Friday. "I am so happy for the track and so happy for the state ... because this facility has always put on great racing and shows."

