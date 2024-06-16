Central Illinois athletes shine in All-Star Shrine Game

BLOOMINGTON (WCIA) — The best graduating seniors in Illinois high school football came together to play for a bigger cause.

This year’s Illinois All-Star Shrine Game featured several Central Illinois athletes playing to raise money for Shriners’ Children’s Hospitals.

Monticello head coach Cully Welter was chosen to coach Team Blue, and while his team came up short, he was honored to be a part of a great cause.

“It’s just a great week,” said Welter. “We talked before the game, what this game is all about and it’s to have fun but to play for the kids that can’t and that’s really what it’s all about, to honor them by playing as hard as we can and make it a good game and I thought it was.”

Charleston’s Aidan Archibald suited up for Team Blue and was named the team’s defensive MVP. He will play for Eastern Illinois in the fall.

“It’s an honor man, playing for the kids, playing in this game, had a lot of fun,” said Archibald.

Two Central Illinois players began a new chapter as teammates. Tuscola’s Austin Cummings and Lincoln’s Ki’on Carson joined forces on Team Red before suiting up for Monmouth this fall. Each future Scot logged a touchdown.

Team Red won 21-13, with all proceeds from admission, concessions, merchandise and more going to Shriners’ Children’s Hospitals.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.