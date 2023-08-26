Central high school football drops its home opener after costly turnovers and penalties

Turnovers and penalties defined the night for the Central football team who dropped its home opener 27-34 to Killeen Shoemaker at San Angelo Stadium on Friday.

Central quarterback Christian English, in his first start, threw for one touchdown and ran for another but also tossed two costly interceptions. The first interception came on his second pass attempt and the other came while the Bobcats were driving down in the middle of the third quarter which was returned to the Bobcats' one-yard line.

The Bobcats fought back in the fourth quarter and got the game within seven points. Central's defense could not make the stop, however, and the Grey Wolves kneeled on the final snap to secure the win.

Friday's Highlights

Central linebacker Coelyn Warkala scored the first points of the game after recovering a fumble and returning it 70 yards. English hit wide receiver Alex Lindsey down the left sideline for a 40-yard pass, and a few plays later runningback Jayvion Robinson ran in a 10-yard score to tie the game at 14. The Grey Wolves marched down the field in the second quarter and scored on another running touchdown. The Bobcats answered after running back Tyree Brawley caught a swing pass for a touchdown, however, Central muffed the extra point and trailed 20-21 with three minutes left in the half. English hit Lindsey down the right sideline for another 40-yard reception, but could not convert on a fourth-down attempt to keep the drive going. The Bobcats got down to the Shoemaker 25-yard line, but English tossed his second interception of the night and Shoemaker returned it to the one-yard line to go up 14. The Bobcats scored again after a 20-yard scramble from English and scored on a fourth-down quarterback run.

They said it

Coach Kevin Crane on how the defense played: "I thought they did some good things. (Killeen Shoemaker) is a good football team. That's a fast football team and I think it was good for us to see that and witness that. We'll be able to look at the film and correct some pursuit mistakes where we're taking wrong angles."

English on his first start: "I feel good, you know, I could have played better the first two quarters. The first quarter I came out bad and a bit rusty, you know, my mind wasn't right - I was focusing on different things... I gotta get better on my part and clean up my mistakes."

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: High school football: Central drops home opener